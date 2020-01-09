MWRD Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply for 200 Junior Engineer Posts on minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    MWRD Bihar Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 200 Junior Engineer Posts on minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in.

    Minor Water Resources Dept (MHRD), Bihar has welcomed applications for enrollment to the post of Junior Engineer. Intrigued candidates can apply to the post of Junior Engineer through the endorsed format at the very latest 31 January 2020.

    Vacancy Details:

    • Junior Engineer (Civil) – 150 Posts
    • Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 50 Posts
    Post Name General BC EBC WBC EWS SC ST Total
    JE (Civil) 50 40 11 13 36 150
    JE (Mechanical) 27 4 7 2 5 4 1 50

    Salary: Rs. 27,000 per month

    Registration fee: Nil

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:

    For Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidate must have completed Polytechnic Diploma in Civil Engineering from a certified University.

    Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Candidate must have completed Polytechnic Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a certified University.

    Job Summary:

    Date of Notification Jan 9, 2020
    Submission Last Date Jan 31, 2020
    Official URL http://minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in/
    City Patna
    State Bihar
    Country India
    Education Qualification Graduate
    Functional Engineering

    Age Limit:

    • 18 to 27 years for male candidates as on 1 Aug, 2019
    • 18-40 years for female candidates as on 1 Aug, 2019

     (Candidates from reserved category will get age relaxation in upper age limit as per government standards)

    How to apply?

    Interested individuals can apply for MWRD Bihar Junior Engineer post through the online mode application submission on or before 31 January 2020.

    • Read the official notification for details about MWRD Bihar JE Recruitment.
    • Find the online application link and enter all your Basic Details as required and Upload Your Photo, Sign, ID Proof and Other Documents.
    • Check Your application Details Preview Before Submit Application Form.
    • After submission Pay the Required registration Fee (if applicable) to successfully Complete the application process.
    • Make a Print Out of Final Submitted Form for future reference.

