MWRD Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply for 200 Junior Engineer Posts on minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in

MWRD Bihar Recruitment 2020

Minor Water Resources Dept (MHRD), Bihar has welcomed applications for enrollment to the post of Junior Engineer. Intrigued candidates can apply to the post of Junior Engineer through the endorsed format at the very latest 31 January 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 150 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 50 Posts

Post Name General BC EBC WBC EWS SC ST Total JE (Civil) 50 – 40 11 13 36 – 150 JE (Mechanical) 27 4 7 2 5 4 1 50

Salary: Rs. 27,000 per month

Registration fee: Nil

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

For Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidate must have completed Polytechnic Diploma in Civil Engineering from a certified University.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Candidate must have completed Polytechnic Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a certified University.

Job Summary:

Notification MWRD Bihar Recruitment 2020: 200 Vacancies Notified for Junior Engineer Posts, Apply by 31 Jan Date of Notification Jan 9, 2020 Submission Last Date Jan 31, 2020 Official URL http://minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in/ City Patna State Bihar Country India Education Qualification Graduate Functional Engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years for male candidates as on 1 Aug, 2019

18-40 years for female candidates as on 1 Aug, 2019

(Candidates from reserved category will get age relaxation in upper age limit as per government standards)

How to apply?

Interested individuals can apply for MWRD Bihar Junior Engineer post through the online mode application submission on or before 31 January 2020.

Read the official notification for details about MWRD Bihar JE Recruitment.

Find the online application link and enter all your Basic Details as required and Upload Your Photo, Sign, ID Proof and Other Documents.

Check Your application Details Preview Before Submit Application Form.

After submission Pay the Required registration Fee (if applicable) to successfully Complete the application process.

Make a Print Out of Final Submitted Form for future reference.

<noscript><iframe title="WATER DEPARTMENT BIHAR (MWRD) Recruitment 2019 1/2020 | LATEST JE REQUIRENMENT All India Bharti" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X2eP8CyR-b8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More