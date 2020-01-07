CBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020 Expected to be Issued Soon

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2020

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020 admit cards will soon be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. The board will also release the roll number of the candidates qualified for appearing for the examination.

The final list of candidates and their respective roll numbers will be released by the board to the schools ahead of the CBSE Board Practical Examinations. The roll number and the admit card of the private students will be expected to get released soon.

Once the admit card is being handed over to the respective schools, it would be school’s responsibility to distribute it among the students. Only for the private students the online link to download the admit card will be activated by the board.

Students must ensure from the school that their names are present in the LOC shared by the board. The policy regarding the attendance has been revised by the CBSE this year so all the students appearing for the board exam must ensure that their attendance is up to date.

As per the attendance norms issued by the CBSE, the schools must provide daily record of the students and ensure that a minimum attendance of 75 percent was maintained by the students. The schools were required to provide relevant information to validate the cause of the extended leaves in case of any discrepancies found.

The admit card will be distributed among the students in the printed form. Students and parents are advised to ensure that the CBSE Admit cards issued by the school to them has the Principal’s signature.

