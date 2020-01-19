IMI New Delhi Placement Report 2020: Average CTC Up at Rs.13.04 LPA, 91 % Placement Over till January 15

IMI New Delhi Placement Report

With 91% of students already placed, IMI Delhi students are witnessing excellent response from recruiters

International Management Institute, popularly known as IMI Delhi, is one of the most prominent management education institutions of the country. Over the years, students from IMI Delhi have carved a distinct reputation and are thus highly sought after by domestic as well as international recruiters. As the placement season is in its full swing at IMI Delhi, everyone’s eyes are focused on the performance of IMI Delhi students this year.

Student’s Profile

The batch of 2018-20 at IMI Delhi comprises of 308 students from the courses, i.e. PGDM with 221 students, PGDM HRM with 38 students, and PGDM B & FS with 49 students. Female students have a strong presence comprising 38% of the entire strength of the class of 2018-20 and the rest 62% are comprised of male students.

In terms of work experience, 40% students are freshers, 12% students come with an experience of up to 12 months, 21% students possess work experience of up to 24 months, 18% students have prior experience of up to 36 months, and the remaining 5% students have total work experience of more than 36 months.

Placement Highlights

Keeping in line with its past performance, this year also IMI Delhi has witnessed 91% of the students already placed as of 15th January 2020. The key highlights of the placement season at IMI Delhi till now include a steady increase in the average CTC offered. Presently, the highest offer received is Rs. 20.75 Lakhs per annum and the average CTC stands at Rs. 13.04 Lakhs per annum. When considered, the median CTC as of now is Rs. 12.72 Lakhs per annum.

This placement season saw the participation of recruiters from various sectors. BFSI sector has made 84 offers, the Consulting sector has made 83 offers, IT/ITES/Media sector has made 75 offers, and the manufacturing sector has made 47 offers till 15th January 2020.

Major recruiters

The leading recruiters from BFSI sector include CARE Ratings, IndusInd Bank, American Express, HSBC Bank, Axis Bank, Future Generali, Tata Capital, SBI Card, LTFS, S&P Global, TresVista, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, CRISIL, Darashaw, and ANZ Bank.

The prominent recruiters from the IT/ITES/Media sector who participated in the placement season include HCL, Viacom18, Infosys, Comviva, SALESFORCE, Airtel, Capgemini, Dell, Hughes Systique, Darwin Box, Infosys, BPM, Accenture, Browserstack, Publicis Sapient, Media.net, Applicate AI, Cvent, Newgen, BirlaSoft, ATC Tower, and Gemini Solutions.

Consulting and Analytics sector is represented by leading names such as Deloitte USI, EY, MXV Consulting, Nielsen, Analytics Quotient, Evalueserve, GEP, Acquity Knowledge Partners, OYO Rooms, Euromonitor, Gartner, Grail Insights, KPMG, eClerx, InfoEdge, Resmed, PropTiger, EXL Services, Lenskart, Amazon, BYJUS, Magicbricks, Careers360, Randstad, Praxis Consulting, InspireOne Consultants, and ADP Consulting.

The leading brands who participated from the manufacturing, retail, and real estate sector include Reckitt Benckiser, Emami, Nestle, Safari Industries, Coffee Day Beverages, Bharti Realty, Vivo, Cream Bell, Relaxo, Pladis Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, MG Motors, Reliance, RPG, Shell, TATA Motors, Vedanta, Enhance Group, Tata Advanced Systems, Vikram Solar, KRIBHCO, Anand Group, JK Organisation, Friends Steel, DCM- Shriram, and Aarti Industries.

