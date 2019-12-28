MH SET 2020 Registration Starts from 1st Jan on setexam.unipune.ac.in

MH SET 2020 Registration

The Maharashtra State eligibility test will be conducted every year by the Savitribhai Phule Pune University. An official notification has been released by the Savitribhai Phule Pune university stating that the registration for the Maharashtra state eligibility test 2020 is about to begin.

The candidates who are eligible and interested to appear for the exam can register in the official website of the Savitribhai Phule Pune University from December 27, 2019. The candidates should complete the registration process before the last date of registration on January 21, 2020.

The SPP University has scheduled to conduct the Maharashtra State eligibility test on June 28, 2020. The candidates should download the admit card which will be released on June 18, 2019 from the official website of the SPP university.

The official website to get more details on MH SET 2020 exam is https://setexam.unipune.ac.in/ .

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows

Events Dates Starting date for the registration process December 27, 2019. Last date for the registration process January 21, 2020. Last date to send the corrected application form January 23, 2020. Date of release of admit card June 18, 2020. Date of the SET exam June 28, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible to appear for the Maharashtra State eligibility test the candidates have to fulfill certain criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates should have a post graduate degree in the field they are interested to teach.

The candidates should have scored more than 55 % in the post graduate degree examination.

The candidates who have finished the post graduate degree course and are awaiting the results are also eligible to apply for the Maharashtra State Eligibility exam.

The university in which the candidates have done the degree should be identified by the university Grants Commission.

<noscript><iframe title="MH SET JUNE 2020/ MAHARASHTRA SET EXAM APPLICATION JUNE 2020" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ca80WzS4uf4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

MH SET 2020 Registration Starts from 1st Jan on setexam.unipune.ac.in was last modified:

Read More