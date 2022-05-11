JEE MAIN 2022 – Complete The Final Step To Get The Best Score

From June 20 to 29, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, session 1. The JEE Main session 1 application process has concluded, and candidates are now awaiting their JEE Main admit card 2022, which NTA will announce on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, as soon as possible. Aspirants for the undergraduate engineering entrance exam 2022 have pulled up their socks and are making the most of this opportunity to study for the JEE Main 2022. There is no age limit for applicants to participate in the JEE Main 2022. Candidates who completed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appear in 2022, regardless of age, are eligible to take the JEE (Main) – 2022 examination. Candidates may, however, may be needed to meet the age requirements of the Institute(s) to which they wish to apply.

The NTA will conduct JEE Main 2022 in two sessions: JEE Main 2022 session 1 on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29; and JEE Main session 2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Exam Pattern for JEE Main 2022:

The National Testing Agency has implemented marking in section B of JEE Main 2022. There was previously no negative marking for numerical answer type questions. Each topic will have two portions on the JEE Main 2022 exam paper: Section A and Section B. Section A will have 20 required MCQs, whilst Section B will have 10 numerical questions, of which students must answer just five. Both Section A and Section B will get negative marking. Section B requires that the answer be rounded to the nearest integer.

Preparation Tips – JEE Main 2022

Study material – This is not the time to learn new concepts; instead, this period should be used for problem-solving, devising shortcuts, remembering equations, and recognising one’s strengths and shortcomings. Mock Tests in CBT (Computer Based Test) modality are required for aspirants to enhance their self-confidence and exam temperament.

Take a look at sample questions and mock tests – As there isn’t much time left before the test, students should consider revisiting the NCERTs and going over all of the notes they made during their preparation phase. Students may also look at sample papers to learn about the new test format for JEE Mains 2022.

Take a day off – Exams often induce anxiety, which progresses to stress. We recommend taking a break from all your studying one to two days before your exam to allow your body and mind to relax. To relieve stress, go out to see a movie or have a nice dinner with your friends. Every night, five to six hours of sleep is a must, mainly three to four days before JEE Main 2022.

JEE Main Exam 2022 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the test pattern for the NTA JEE Main 2022?

According to the JEE Main exam pattern 2022 for B.Tech applicants, the entrance test is divided into three portions, each with 25 questions (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics). The total score is 300.

What is the JEE Main 2022 marking scheme?

According to the JEE Main 2022 test pattern, students are allotted four points for each right answer and one mark for each erroneous response for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). In the case of numerical replies, they are awarded four marks for each accurate answer, with no negative grading.

What kind of numerical questions will be on the JEE Main 2022 exam?

According to the JEE Main test format, numerical questions need a numerical value as a response, which must be typically correct to the point of four decimals. These solutions, unlike multiple-choice questions, must be worked on and computed by the applicants.

