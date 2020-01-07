DRDO CEPTAM Trade Test Admit Card 2020 Released at drdo.gov.in, Steps How to Download

One of the most prestigious public sector entities, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) handles the responsibility of ensuring the preparedness of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces by undertaking research and development of latest defence technologies.

To ensure the quality in its operations and complete the projects on time, DRDO conducts different recruitment drives periodically for selecting the most suitable candidates for vacancies available.

Recently, DRDO conducted the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Trade Test in which several candidates participated. Now, that the results for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Trade Test are out, candidates have been waiting for the announcement of dates for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test.

It is pertinent to mention here that only those candidates who have qualified the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Trade Test will be eligible to appear for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test.

There is now an extremely crucial update for the candidates who are appearing for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test. DRDO has announced the dates for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test which is now being conducted on 20th January 2020, Monday.

Also, the admit cards for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test has now also been released on the official website @ www.drdo.gov.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test should log-on to the official website of DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

Once the candidates have downloaded the admit card, they should take a printout to be carried along on the day of the exam with a valid ID proof. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Trade Test without their valid admit card. Admit cards have not yet been released for the candidates applying for 0204 – Tech A (COPA) and 0206 – Tech A (DTP Operator).The admit cards for the above two posts will be released soon by the DRDO. So, the candidates must check the official website periodically and download their admit cards as soon as they are released.

How to download the Admit Card

Log-on to the official website for DRDO @ www.drdo.gov.in .

Once the home page opens, locate and click on the link “DRDO CEPTAM Notice Board.”

Now, you must click on the link “Click here to download the Admit Card for Tier-II (Trade Test) except Post Codes (0204, 0206).”

Now, a new window will open on the screen where you need to click on the link “Available” which will be provided under Download Tier-II (Trade Test) Admit Card.

Now, enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

You will now be able to see your admit card. Download the same and take a printout for the day of the exam.

