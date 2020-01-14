HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Gargi College Delhi 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 72 Assistant Professor Posts on gargicollege.in

    Gargi College Delhi 2020 Recruitment: Candidates can apply for 72 Assistant Professor Posts on gargicollege.in.

    The Gargi College in Delhi has released an official notification stating that the they are recruiting for the post of Assistant Professors. The candidates willing and also eligible to apply for the post of Assistant professor has to apply for the post from January 14, 2020.

    However, the candidates have to complete the application form and submit it on or before the last date of submission on January 25, 2020.

    Important Dates:

    The important dates which is to be made note of by the candidates are as follows

    Events Dates
    Staring date for the registration process January 14, 2020.
    Last date for the registration process January 25, 2020.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    To be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant professor the candidates should fulfil certain eligibility criteria.

    The eligibility criteria are as follows:

    • The candidates must have an under graduate degree as well as a post graduate degree in any field in which they are interested to teach. The candidates should have finished their education from any university or college which is recognized by the university grants commission with a minimum of 55 %.
    • Apart from the under graduate and the post graduate degree the candidates should have also appeared for the national eligibility test which is conducted by the university grants commission.

    Steps to Follow to Apply:

    To register for the post the candidates have to follow the steps which are given below:

    • The candidates must have to visit the website of the Gargi College Delhi, www.gargicollege.in.
    • In the home page, one can find a link that will lead them to the application form.
    • Once the application from is filled with all the credentials which are asked for the candidates has to click on the submit button.

