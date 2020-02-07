Inventum at IIM Indore | NIBM Pune

It was an intellectual extravaganza which gave me an opportunity to participate with my team mates from NIBM Shivani and Sarthak. Inventum was organized by IIM Indore under the aegis of two-day management conclave of IIM Indore “Prabhodhan”. Platforms like these give us the opportunities to learn the importance of agreeing to disagreement, to encourage a culture of diversity of thoughts, intersectionality, emotional labour quotient and all possible measures to reduce biasness and operate in transparent working conditions. The recognition and respect from the audience made me overtly humble and heavy with gratitude. Moments like these do run a quick recap of the dreadful battles and sleepless nights in the journey of a MBA graduate.

I also got the opportunity to hear from the new gen Entrepreneurs giving a leaf out of their wisdom on at what stage and mindset of your life you should think of being an entrepreneur.

The icing on the cake was the moment when the results of case study competition were announced. Our team, Channel 8, from NIBM lifted the first runner-up trophy with appreciation certificates and cash prize. It was indeed a pleasure to network with students of IIM Indore, I’m truly thankful for the warmth and opportunity.

To know more about NIBM join, [Official] National Institute of Bank Management PGDM Admission 2020-2022 | PaGaLGuY [NIBM]

-VIKRANT SHARMA (PGDM 2019-21)

Read More