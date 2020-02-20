Interim Placement Report 2018-2020 | Jindal Global Business School

Located in Sonipat, Jindal Global Business School is one of the leading B schools which is known for its premiere education and world class faculty. With international collaborations, semester exchange program from abroad, students here get the opportunity to develop themselves and prepare well for the corporate world.

Every year JGBS witnesses many recruiters which takes part in the placement process. In 2019, 70 top recruiters showed interest in the placement process with both domestic and international placements. The recruiters ranged from MNCs to start ups. The highest salary package for fresh graduates touched Rs 30 lakh per annum.

The batch 2018-2020 witnessed many new recruiters for both summer as well as well as winter internships. Companies like Sodexo, Siemens Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SPA Capital, Hyundai, Ernst & Young, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital, BSES, Amul, Taj Hotels, SAIL and many more had shown interest and recruited students for summer and winter internships.

For Finals, placements have already started for 2018-2020 batch. Like every year, JGBS witnessed hike in the number of recruiters and new profiles being offered to the students. Profiles like Relationship Manager, Risk Manager, Credit Assessment Manager, Business Analyst, Consultant, Operations Manager, Business Development etc. are being offered to the students.

Here is the partial list of recruiters for 2018-2020 batch

Edelweiss Wealth Management American Express Brands of Desire GoLorry Topline Consulting Volvo HDFC Bank ANZ Bank Peoplestrong ICICI Bank Deloitte Wipro ICICI Prudential ITC Hotels Nopaperforms Amazon Tetrahedron Aditya Birla Capital Jindal Steel and Power Limited Jindal Reality EY

In the coming years the university tends to maintain and grow their excellent placement record

