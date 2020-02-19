IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2020: Check here for Fees, Education Loans and Scholarships detail

IMT Hyderabad is one of the renowned top MBA colleges in South India. There are multiple Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses to choose from in IMT Hyderabad.

Constantly ranking amongst the top private management colleges in South India and India, IMT Hyderabad receives thousands of applications every year for the PGDM programmes. It becomes a requirement and responsibility to know every detail of the PGDM courses before deciding whether the IMT Hyderabad is the right choice towards your MBA dreams or not.

Find the complete details related to fees, education loans and scholarships available at the IMT Hyderabad below. Such details will help the aspirants to understand if selecting a PGDM course from this institute will prove to be beneficial for their future.

After all, pursuing an MBA/PGDM degree is now equivalent to long-term investment and all candidates must know every attribute before making the final decision.

IMT Hyderabad Important Dates

Last Date to submit PGDM Application: 22nd February 2020

Last Date to submit PGDM Application (through Common Portal): 22nd November 2019

Interview Dates: February and March 2020

Final Merit List Publication: April and May 2020

PGDM Fee Structure for 2020-2022 Batch

The fee structure for PGDM, PGDM Finance and PGDM Marketing are the same. The total course fee is Rs. 14 Lakh.

First Year Fee Structure (in INR)

Head 1st Instalment 2nd Instalment Summer Term 3rd Instalment Admission Fees 50,000 – – Academic Fees 2,90,000 2,90,000 1,70,000 Alumni Fees 5,000 – – Caution Money (Refundable) 15,000 – – Total 3,60,000 2,90,000 1,70,000

Second Year Fee Structure (in INR)

Head 4th Instalment 5th Instalment Admission Fees – – Academic Fees 2,90,000 2,90,000 Alumni Fees – – Caution Money (Refundable) – – Total 2,90,000 2,90,000

IMT Hyderabad PGDM Education Loans

The institute is collaborating with the Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank to facilitate the education loan process when a candidate receives admission offer from IMT Hyderabad. Interested applicants will get the loan at a competitive interest rate that will be subject to the terms and conditions of the respective banks.

IMT Hyderabad has provided the contact information of the representatives of both banks. For any information related to the education loans like the details of the exact interest rate, applicants must contact the following.

Bank of Baroda

L.Rohen Singh

Email Id- loitongbam.singh@bankofbaroda.co.in

Mobile- 7005136838

Indian Bank

1. Ms Geetha Bheri, Nodal officer at Zonal office

Mobile- 7042323248

2. M. S. Rawat, Zonal Office Credit Department

Telephone: 0120-2583584

Nodal Branch: Zonal office, Ghaziabad

Office Address: Indian Bank Zonal office, C-69, RDC, Rajnagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – 201002

Email: zonoida@indianbank.co.in

IMT Hyderabad PGDM Scholarships

There are 3 scholarships available for the candidates to avail at the IMT Hyderabad. These are as follows.

1. IMT Hyderabad Merit Scholarship

65% fee waiver to all candidates scoring 90+ percentile in CAT 2019 or XAT 2020.

65% fee waiver to all candidates scoring 650 and above in GMAT. The GMAT must be taken between 1st January 2016-28th February 2020.

Such candidates must have applied and get selected for final admission at any IMT campus and wish to pursue the PGDM from IMT Hyderabad.

The fee waiver will be applicable at the time of admission.

2. IMT EWS Scholarship

95% fee waiver of the 2-year PGDM programme

Merit-cum-means based scholarship

Awarded to 5 candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Such candidates must have received the admission offer in any of the IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM courses.

3. Shri Mahendra Nath Memorial Scholarship

The scholarship amount is Rs. 1 Lakh.

Merit-cum-means based scholarship

Awarded in 2nd year of the PGDM study.

The selection parameters include Income level, Co-curricular/ Extra-Curricular Activities, 1st year PGDM CGPA, Veracity and the assessment of Panel.

