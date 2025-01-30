In a special edition of our #DeanInterviews series, we had the privilege of speaking with Prof. Lakshmi Kumar, Dean of IFMR GSB, in an insightful conversation with Allwin Agnel, Founder & CEO of PaGaLGuY. The discussion delved into her inspiring journey in academia, her vision for IFMR GSB, and the evolving landscape of business education.

Prof. Kumar highlighted the dynamic role of finance, data science, and management education, emphasizing the need for innovation and adaptability in today’s fast-changing business world. She shared IFMR GSB’s forward-thinking strategies, including industry-relevant curriculum updates, experiential learning approaches, and interdisciplinary learning models that equip students for future challenges.

Beyond academics, the conversation shed light on her leadership philosophy and the importance of fostering a learning environment that bridges theory with real-world applications. Her insights provide valuable takeaways for MBA aspirants, professionals, and academicians navigating the complexities of modern business education.

This engaging discussion is a must-watch for anyone keen on understanding the future of management studies and the essential skills required to thrive in today’s competitive corporate world.

Watch the full interview here:

Intake for 2025 will be with a capacity of only 60 seats. Don’t miss the chance to participate in this transformative journey at IFMR GSB! Apply now and save your seat.

Apply Now!

Seize the opportunity to join a top business school dedicated to student success and industry relevance. Apply now to secure your future!

Seize the opportunity to join a top business school dedicated to student success and industry relevance. Apply now to secure your future! Connect with current students and IFMR GSB MBA aspirants to get an insider’s view of the journey ahead. Join: [Official] IFMR GSB – Premier Business School in India _ MBA Admission 2025 – 27: Placements, Fees, Selection Process, Eligibility & More

Read More