Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has emerged as a trailblazer in doctoral education, offering India’s highest stipend for management research scholars. With a monthly stipend of ₹62,000, free accommodation, and extensive research grants, GIM’s Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) is setting a new benchmark in academic support and research excellence.

Unmatched Financial Support for Scholars

At a time when financial constraints often deter talented individuals from pursuing doctoral studies, GIM has introduced a comprehensive financial package that ensures scholars can dedicate themselves fully to research.

₹62,000 per month stipend – the highest in India for a management doctoral program

Free on-campus accommodation, significantly reducing living expenses

Contingency grants to support.

International and national conference support

Data collection support

With this initiative, GIM surpasses even premier technical institutes, further strengthening its position as a leading research-driven institution in management studies.

World-Class Research Infrastructure

GIM has made significant investments in state-of-the-art research facilities, enabling scholars to undertake high-impact, globally relevant studies.

Advanced behavioural and finance labs featuring eye-tracking technology, biofeedback sensors, and AI-powered analytical tools

Extensive library access, housing over 24,000 books, top-tier journals, and leading business research publications

Access to premium research databases, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, EBSCO, and ABI/INFORM

This robust infrastructure fosters an environment where scholars can produce cutting-edge research that contributes to industry and academia alike.

Distinguished Faculty & Global Exposure

One of the key strengths of GIM’s FPM program is its faculty mentorship model, where scholars work closely with renowned academicians and industry experts.

One-on-one mentorship for guided research development

Publication opportunities in ABDC A & B category journals, ensuring global recognition

Participation in international conferences, fostering global collaborations

High placement success, with over 50% of scholars securing academic positions before graduation

Priya Kataria, GIM’s first FPM graduate and now an Assistant Professor at KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, shares her experience:

“GIM’s Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) is more than just a doctoral journey—it is a launchpad for rigorous research, global academic impact, and transformative career growth. As the first FPM Scholar graduating from GIM, I have experienced first-hand the institute’s unparalleled commitment to scholarly excellence. The financial support, cutting-edge research infrastructure, and mentorship from leading academicians like Dr. Shelly Pandey enabled me to publish in top-tier ABDC and Scopus-indexed journals, engage in high-impact interdisciplinary research, and contribute to thought leadership in management studies. What sets GIM apart is its ability to nurture scholars in an intellectually rich, collaborative environment, set against the breath-taking Sahyadris—an ecosystem that fosters deep inquiry and innovation. Today, as an Assistant Professor and an international research consultant, I carry forward the research acumen and academic rigor instilled in me at GIM. It is an institution that doesn’t just produce researchers; it shapes future thought leaders in management.”

This holistic academic ecosystem positions GIM as a premier institute for management research, equipping scholars with the expertise and global exposure necessary for impactful careers.

FPM Non-Residential: A Flexible Pathway for Working Professionals

In addition to its full-time FPM program, GIM also offers the Fellow Programme in Management Non-Residential (FPMNR), designed specifically for working professionals. This four-year flexible program allows individuals to pursue rigorous research while continuing their careers, providing them with access to the same faculty mentorship, research resources, and learning opportunities.

Exclusive Webinar with Dr. Ajit Parulekar and Dr. Nandakumar Mekoth on March 30

Aspiring doctoral scholars can gain deeper insights into GIM’s FPM and FPMNR programs by joining an exclusive webinar with Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director of Goa Institute of Management and Dr.Nandakumar Mekoth, Program Chair – FPM & FPMNR. This session will explore how GIM’s doctoral programs offer unparalleled research opportunities, financial support, and faculty mentorship. Attendees will also learn about career pathways and how GIM fosters management thought leadership.

Date & Time: March 30, 2025 | 7:00 PM IST |Register Here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4717429882743/WN_KbXRHGu9TC2hqKWiDWBUHw

Admissions Open Until March 31, 2025

With applications now open for both FPM and FPMNR, aspirants looking to pursue doctoral studies at one of India’s best-funded management institutes can apply until March 31, 2025.

Apply for FPM: gim.ac.in/programmes/fpm

Apply for FPMNR: gim.ac.in/programmes/fpmnr

With its unrivaled financial support, cutting-edge research infrastructure, and globally recognized faculty, GIM is paving the way for the next generation of management scholars in India.

