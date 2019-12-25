Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2019: Eligibility is Class 12th pass; salary up to Rs 33,000; Check for More Details on indianairforce.nic.in

Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2019

The Notification has been passed by Indian Airforce issued through the official notification for airmen post on its websites i.e. airforce.nic.in. The enrollment process will commence from January 2 to January 20 respectively. For more details check below-

Those candidates who clear an online exam are eligible for the exam. The exam will be carried from March 19 to 23 respectively.

The aspirant needs to pass a physical fitness test (PFT) and a medical test. Also, they need to attend a Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) at the designated basic training institute.

Age group:

The Candidates should fall between the date of January 17, 2000, and December 20, 2003, respectively and the uppermost age for the same shall be 21 years.

Candidates can get more details on the recruitment from the official website of Indian Air Force, https://indianairforce.nic.in .

Eligibility

Education Qualification:

The candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent with mathematics, physics, and English with minimum 50 % marks in English or cleared a 3-year diploma course in engineering to be eligible for group X. As for group u, a candidate with a year vocational course can also apply.

Exam pattern

The objective type and questions will be asked in a form of online test for both English and Hindi. The exams shall be of 60-minutes for group X and there shall be 45 minutes for group Y.

In the group X, candidates will be assessed on Mathematics, Physics,

PayScale

The candidate shall be paid 14600 per month throughout training and pay of Rs 33,100 as for group X and Rs 26,900 per month. And for group Y as salary on the conclusion of the training. Also, for added perks of Ration, Clothing, Medical facilities will be given. And for A group insurance cover of Rs 37.5 lakh at a premium of Rs 2300 per month shall be provided.

