IMT Hyderabad – INQUISITIVE, A Multi-Stage Competition
Greetings to all!
IMT Hyderabad brings to you- Inquisitive, a multi-stage competition.
Eligibility Criteria:
Inquisitive is open for all undergraduates and graduates from all streams pursuing/pursued their degrees from any college in India. Students pursuing/completed their Masters in Management (MBA/PGDM, etc.) are NOT eligible to participate.
Team Formulation Guidelines:
- Students must register in a team of 2.
- Cross-institute teams are allowed to participate.
- Cross-year teams are allowed to participate.
- Cross-specialization teams are allowed to participate.
- One participant can only be a part of one teamss.
- There is no such restrictions on the number of teams from an Institute.
- Any deviation from the above-mentioned guidelines will result in immediate disqualification of the entire team.
- The Grand Finale will be held at IMT Hyderabad on 14th Dec’19.
Competition Structure and Details
Round 1: First Preliminary Round
- All registered teams need to take a 20-minute online quiz at 10 PM on 1st Dec’19.
- One opportunity to take the assessment to every team.
- The login that was used to register the team can only be used by the teams for assessment. All the members of the team shall sit together during the quiz.
- Teams will be scored on all the questions equally.
- Participation certificates to everyone who attempts the test.
Round 2: Second Preliminary Round
- All shortlisted teams need to take a 20-minute online quiz with 20 MCQ questions at 10 PM on 4th Dec’19.
- One opportunity to take the assessment to every team.
- The login that was used to register the team can only be used by the teams for assessment. All the members of the team shall sit together during the quiz.
- Teams will be scored on all the questions equally.
- Participation certificates to everyone who attempts the test.
Grand Finale:
- The top 10 teams will get a chance to be quizzed by a renowned Quiz Master.
- The Grand Finale will be held at IMT Hyderabad on 14th Dec’19.
- Travel and stay for this round will be arranged/reimbursed by IMT Hyderabad.
- Further details of the Grand Finale will be disclosed after the first and second rounds are complete.
Timelines:
- First Preliminary Round: 1st December 2019
- Second Preliminary Round: 4th December 2019
- Grand Finale: 14th December 2019
Rewards & Prizes:
- Winners: 75000 INR
- Runner Up: 50000 INR
- Second Runner Up: 25000 INR
- Digital participation certificates to everyone who attempts first preliminary and second preliminary round.
For more information and registration, visit IMT Hyderabad group.
Note: Last date to register is 1st December 2019.