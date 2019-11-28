Home Articles
  • Articles

    • IMT Hyderabad – INQUISITIVE, A Multi-Stage Competition

    Posted on by IMT Hyderabad

    Greetings to all!

    IMT Hyderabad brings to you- Inquisitive, a multi-stage competition.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Inquisitive is open for all undergraduates and graduates from all streams pursuing/pursued their degrees from any college in India. Students pursuing/completed their Masters in Management (MBA/PGDM, etc.) are NOT eligible to participate.

    Team Formulation Guidelines:

    • Students must register in a team of 2.
    • Cross-institute teams are allowed to participate.
    • Cross-year teams are allowed to participate.
    • Cross-specialization teams are allowed to participate.
    • One participant can only be a part of one teamss.
    • There is no such restrictions on the number of teams from an Institute.
    • Any deviation from the above-mentioned guidelines will result in immediate disqualification of the entire team.
    • The Grand Finale will be held at IMT Hyderabad on 14th Dec’19.

    Competition Structure and Details

    Round 1: First Preliminary Round

    • All registered teams need to take a 20-minute online quiz at 10 PM on 1st Dec’19.
    • One opportunity to take the assessment to every team.
    • The login that was used to register the team can only be used by the teams for assessment. All the members of the team shall sit together during the quiz.
    • Teams will be scored on all the questions equally.
    • Participation certificates to everyone who attempts the test.

    Round 2: Second Preliminary Round

    • All shortlisted teams need to take a 20-minute online quiz with 20 MCQ questions at 10 PM on 4th Dec’19.
    • One opportunity to take the assessment to every team.
    • The login that was used to register the team can only be used by the teams for assessment. All the members of the team shall sit together during the quiz.
    • Teams will be scored on all the questions equally.
    • Participation certificates to everyone who attempts the test.

    Grand Finale:

    • The top 10 teams will get a chance to be quizzed by a renowned Quiz Master.
    • The Grand Finale will be held at IMT Hyderabad on 14th Dec’19.
    • Travel and stay for this round will be arranged/reimbursed by IMT Hyderabad.
    • Further details of the Grand Finale will be disclosed after the first and second rounds are complete.

    Timelines:

    • First Preliminary Round: 1st December 2019
    • Second Preliminary Round: 4th December 2019
    • Grand Finale: 14th December 2019

    Rewards & Prizes:

     

    • Winners: 75000 INR
    • Runner Up: 50000 INR
    • Second Runner Up: 25000 INR
    • Digital participation certificates to everyone who attempts first preliminary and second preliminary round.

     

    For more information and registration, visit IMT Hyderabad group.

    Note: Last date to register is 1st December 2019.

    Read Next