IFMR GSB engages with alumni, seek advice on restructuring pedagogy

Restructuring pedagogy and evolving curriculum to make it industry-relevant is a challenge which all top Business Schools across the globe has been facing. While IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University, known to be backed by some of the best minds in the country like former RBI Chief, Raghuram Rajan and supported by business leaders the likes of Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among others, has been no exception.

During the recently held alumni meet, seeking inputs from the star-studded highly successful alumni towards developing and re-designing of the curriculum was one key objective among other fun-filled activities.

The reminiscent alumni wholeheartedly participated in the discussions and deliberated on the topic suggesting changes for possible implementation which may impact the upcoming batches of their alma-mater.

Dr. Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Anantha Nageswaran, Dean IFMR GSB and Dr. Bishnu Mohapatra, Dean SIAS interacted with the alumni on various topics from the current economic state, interwoven learning system to upcoming infrastructure in the campus, which followed cultural programs, Halloween themed events, games and a late-night musical fest.

The highlight of the event was a brilliant cultural function – it was a combined effort of various clubs and committees at IFMR. The theme was Halloween – it had some innovative games to involve the alumni into the thick of things. The grand evening culminated in a DJ night – going into the wee hours. The new facilities at the campus were also highlighted by organizing events there.

Nostalgic alumni Saurabh Saha, Head of Category Marketing at Udaan.com expressed his thankfulness and said, “Having worked on improving alumni relations during my time at IFMR, I know how hard it is to engage with the alumni community and get their time. However, having so many of them turn up for today is a testament to the planning and effort that must have gone into making it successful.”

IFMR GSB which has one of the highest ‘faculty: student ratio’ among private business schools in India offers 22 core and approximately 55 elective courses, spanning 8 disciplines for the two-year MBA program in Finance, Marketing, IT & Operations, HR, and Financial Engineering, with additional specializations in Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) & Data Sciences (Business Analytics)

