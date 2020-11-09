Important Dates for IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam for 2021-23 Session Announced 

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is a prominent educational institution of India that operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

In order to select suitable candidates for pursuing the coveted MBA (International Business) program at IIFT, a Computer Based Test (CBT) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Recently, NTA has announced the important dates for the IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021. Candidates who are seeking admission in the course, must note these dates and complete their online application process before the due date. The detailed prospectus for the course is available on the official website of IIFT @ www.iift.edu.

IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021: Important Dates

Here are the important highlights for the IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 that the candidates should note: –

S. No. Event Particulars 1 IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 Application Process Starts 06 th November 2020 2 IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 Application Process Ends 20 th December 2020 3 IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 Exam Date 24 th January 2021, Sunday 4 IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 Application Process Starts for NRIs and Foreign Nationals 15 th January 2020 5 IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 Application Process Ends for NRIs and Foreign Nationals 15 th March 2021

IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021: Important Points

The IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021 will be conducted in an online mode as a CBT.

There is no age limit applicable for candidates appearing for IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam 2021.

Candidates must have passed their three-year or four-year undergraduate degree from a recognized university with 50% marks (SC/ST/PwD 45%).

Candidates studying in the final year of their graduation may also apply.

All important updates regarding the examination such as exam duration, venue, timings, syllabus, fee etc. are available on the official website @ www.nta.ac.in .

The online application process must be completed only on the official website at www.iift.nta.ac.in .

Examination fee must be paid online through any of the acceptable mediums.

