IIT Madras Pre-Placement offers 2019: Increases 17% over Last year

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is regarded as one of the premier educational institutions of India. Every year, students undertaking their final year studies at IIT Madras eagerly wait for the placement session to commence. IIT Madras has a track record of witnessing 100% placement for its students during these placement sessions. In fact, many of the students get placed during the pre-placement sessions. This year also,

IIT Madras students have put a strong show in the pre-placement session with a higher number of offers being made during 2019-20 session, as compared to the previous year.

As of 22nd November 2019, 158 students have received pre-placement offers as compared to 135 offers during the previous academic year, i.e. 2018-19. As per a statement from IIT Madras, the increase in pre-placement offers can be attributed to the students getting the chance to intern in big companies that are big recruiters during the placement season.

The statement further elaborated that there is an institute coordinated process for the facilitation of the internships. The increase in pre-placement offers is also due to the excellent performance put-up by the students during their internships.

Prof. Manu Santhanam and Prof. C.S. Shankar Ram, who are the advisors for training and placement at IIT Madras, added that “The trend of increasing PPOs through our internship program continues this year. This hopefully is a harbinger of a strong placement season.” Prof Ravi Kumar, who is also an advisor for internships at IIT Madras, elaborated that “Since the creation of the internship cell in 2014 the number of PPOs has continuously increased.

It is obvious that internship provides an opportunity for both the employers and the students to know each, understand the requirements and if companies do feel good about the students who worked as interns, they are likely to be offered PPOs the following year.”

Prof. Ravi Kumar further added that “Hence, the increase in PPOs is a direct consequence of an effective internship program. From this year, we have extended the services of the internship cell to MTech students as well, and the process has been formalised. The entire internship team did a wonderful job in achieving this.”

Here are some interesting facts about placements at IIT Madras for the session 2019-20: –

1,334 students have registered for the placements during the academic year 2019-20.

170 companies have registered for placements during the Phase. These companies will be recruiting candidates for 322 profiles out of which 35 profiles will be international.

54 start-ups will also be participating in recruitment.

On 1st August 2019, which was the first day for internship drive, 20 companies offered 147 internships, which is a record for the institute.

