COMEDK UGET 2020 Registration Process Starts Today on comedk.org; Check Eligibility Criteria here

COMEDK UGET 2020 Registration Process

The COMEDK’s Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2020) registration process have already been started yesterday. Candidates who are eligible as well as wish can apply for the examination on the official website of COMEDK.

The application process started on 16th January 2020 on the official website. The entrance examination for COMEDK UGET 2020 is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020. Candidates appearing for the exam must secure a minimum percentage of 50 marks in the subjects; physics, chemistry and mathematics and also a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination

COMEDK is being held for intaking candidates for the admission to the engineering courses in the member institutions. The CBT or the Computer Based Test facilitate the students to appear in the test centre closer to their homes and also aimed at minimising the cost of travel and other logistics.

The online site to get more details on the examination and to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2020 is www.comedk.org .

COMEDK 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised school education board.

Candidates must have scored at least a minimum of 45 per cent (40 per cent for reserved categories) in their class 12th exams with physics and maths as compulsory subjects and chemistry or bio-technology or biology or electronics or computer as one of the optional subjects.

Candidates will get notified if there are any changes in the eligibility criteria by the AICTE will be adopted.

The COMEDK exam is held for candidates seeking admission to 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka under the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

<noscript><iframe title="Comedk 2020 Application Form Released|Important Dates + Application Form Fill Up Process|comedk 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/44CeyoNIonQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

