IIT Delhi Placement 2019: More than 750 Job offers made within the first five days at IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology is counted amongst the top educational institutions in the country. Due to its diverse culture and excellent academia, IIT Delhi has always been a preferred option for recruiters looking for the best talent.

Every year hundreds of recruiters participate in the placement program to select the most suitable candidates for their companies. These include the leading national as well as international companies, including start-ups. Students who have completed their undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD programs participate in the placement season.

This year also, the placement season at IIT Delhi commenced on 1st December 2019, and within the first five days, the total number of job offers made by recruiters stand at an impressive 782, out of which 767 job offers are domestic offers while 15 are international offers.

Approximately 700 job offers are unique, as some of the students have bagged multiple offers. The total figure of 782 job offers also includes 186 pre-placement offers. As the ongoing placement season will run from December 2019 to May 2020, more offers can be expected

When asked, director of IIT Delhi, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao said “I am happy to note that IIT Delhi is becoming a preferred destination for recruiters. We are also promoting entrepreneurship activities on the campus. Students are also availing the deferred placement options for working on their start-ups. Overall, we are happy with the placement offers our students are receiving.”

The sector-wise trend for Placements at IIT Delhi

The sector-wise trend for the placements at IIT Delhi is as follows: –

Analytics – 108 offers

Management – 60 offers

Consulting – 86 offers

IT – 204 offers

Core – 217 offers

Finance – 26 offers

Others – 101 offers

Some of the most prominent recruiters who are participating in the ongoing placement season are: –

Microsoft – 30 offers, including 2 international offers

Mastercard – 11 offers

SocieteGenerale – 13 offers

Standard Chartered – 10 offers

Uber, Denso Japan, TSMC Taiwan, Fast Retailing are amongst the most well-known recruiters participating in the placement season.

When asked about the robust performance of IIT Delhi students during the ongoing placement season, The Head of the Office of Career Services IIT Delhi, Professor S. Dharmaraja said “This year, our optimism of positive steady trend of placements is going well, and by the end of this placements season, we are hopeful of braking all previous year record.”

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – IIT Delhi Placement 2019

Question: How many international offers have been received till 5th December 2019?

Answer: Till 5th December 2019, the total number of international placement offers at IIT Delhi stands at 15.

Question: When will be the placement season ending?

Answer: The ongoing placement season is expected to culminate by May 2020.

Question: What is the exact number of offers received by IIT Delhi students?

Answer: Till 5th December 2019, the total offers received stand at 782,out of which unique offers are 700+.

Question: Did any students receive any pre-placement offers?

Answer: Yes, 186 pre-placement offers have been received by the students before the commencement of the placement season.

