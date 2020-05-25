IIM Amritsar Final Placement Report 2020: Check here for details

IIM Amritsar belongs to the prestigious chain of top business schools in India, namely Indian Institute of Management. It has a history of excelling in both academics as well as placements despite being a new addition to the legacy.

Following this IIM Amritsar recently concluded its final placements for the year 2020. Not surprisingly it secured a perfect 100% placements despite the huge batch of students. Highest salary jumped a whopping 90% from its last year’s counterpart. The placement improved considerably in every aspect.

Recruiters

Most of the recruitments were from domains like finance, marketing sales, and operations. A considerable hike was observed in the domain of advisory & consulting roles. These Roles were offered by the three out of four giants in the field of accounting, namely Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG. Additionally, popular firms like Amazon, Bisleri, Aditya Birla Sun Life, And Grand Thornton etc. visited the campus for the first time. Some of the other popular participating firms were ICICI, Accenture, Anand Rathi, L&T and Lombard.

Even though the batch increased in size by 50%, the institute managed 100% summer placements of its fifth batch, breaking all the previous records. Also, the internship drive experiences a jaw-dropping response from prominent recruiters like ICICI Lombard, L&T, Cipla, GroupM, Nielsen, CRISIL, Landmark, etc., these firms recruited in several roles like business development, analytic and operations, finance, supply chain, and market research.

Final report

After the fourth batch of placements commenced, the average salary of the students increased from 12.20 to 12.61 this year. The top 25 students were successfully adding 15% to the previous year’s metrics, hence going from 15.51 to 17.86 lakhs per annum.

Several domestic and international firms made good offers in their respective domains this year. The highest stipend rose from 21 lakhs from last year to 40 lakhs this year, which is an increase of 15% from last year’s performance. Additionally, students were presented with more amazing offers.

