IIM Raipur Final Placements Report 2020

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur has successfully completed the final placement process for the MBA batch 2018-2020. There were over 150 companies who came for the recruitment, which included over 50 companies who visited the campus for the very first time.

The roles offered were in the domains of sales and marketing, financial management, operations and IT, analytics and consulting and general management.

Final placement highlights for the batch of 2018-2020

The average salary package of the batch was calculated to be Rs. 15.5 lakh per annum, which was a 5 percent increase from the previous placement season. The median salary stood at Rs 14.78 lakh per annum.

The highest package bagged was Rs. 46 Lakh per annum with the top 25% of the batch average package to be Rs 21.28 lakh per annum which was a 15 percent increase than that of the previous year.

The various sectors from which the companies offered the jobs include BFSI, IT/IES, Strategy and Consulting, Manufacturing, FMCG/FMCD, eCommerce and many more.

The highest number of students were recruited by the BFSI sector with the highest offer made to be Rs. 24.06 LPA and the average package to be Rs. 16.46 LPA.

The second highest recruitment was from the Strategy and consulting sector, offering an average package of Rs 16.40 LPA, which was followed by the IT/ITES Sector, which offered an average package of Rs. 14.11 LPA. Next were the Manufacturing, FMCG and E-commerce sectors with their average packages offered as Rs. 13.03 LPA. Rs. 18.03 LPA and Rs. 19.54 LPA.

A total of 191 students enrolled for the placements, and all were placed through the campus placement procedure. The support and faith of the recruiters- new as well as old, in the students, has led to the reinforcement in the growth of IIM Raipur reputation.

Class Profile

The percentage composition of the educational background of the students is 3% Arts, 14% commerce/accounting, 73% engineering, 4% Sciences, 4% management, and 2% Medical/pharmacy.

The percentage composition of the professional backgrounds of the students experience wise is:

0-11 Months – 52%

12-23 Months – 15%

24-35 months – 35%

36+ months – 15%

Average experience – 28 months

Gender diversity

The class of 2020 had 20% female students and 80% male students.

Placement by Industry

BFSI emerged as the sector which recruited the highest number of students. It was followed by the strategy and consulting sectors. We had 50+ new recruiters from sectors such as hospitality, Food and beverages, education, media, logistics and manufacturing.

BFSI

20% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 24,06,000/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 16,46,649/- LPA

Strategy and consulting

18% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 19,51,000/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 16,40,497/- LPA

IT & ITES

18% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 28,12,236/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 14,11,837/- LPA

Manufacturing

16% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 17,76,000/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 13,03,536/- LPA

FMCG/FMCD

6% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 46,00,000/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 18,03,318/- LPA

E-commerce

5% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 22,41,000/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 19,54,900/- LPA

Others

17% students recruited

Highest package offered: Rs. 29,40,000/- LPA

Average package offered: Rs. 19,54,900/- LPA

Placement by Function

The recruiters offered roles in a variety of functions to the students. The highest number of students were offered roles in sales and marketing. It was followed by Analytics and Consulting and then came Financial management and Operations and IT.

Sales and Marketing

Total 39 % of the students recruited in this domain. The highest package offered was INR 46,00,000 LPA, and the Average package offered was INR 75,043 LPA.

Analytics and Consulting

Total 21 % of the students recruited in this domain. The highest package offered was INR 22,75,000 LPA, and the average package offered was INR 15,77,619 LPA.

Financial management

Total 20 % of the students recruited in this domain. The highest package offered was INR 24,06,000 LPA, and the average package offered was INR 16,15,289 LPA.

Operations and IT

Total 16 % of the students recruited in this domain. The highest package offered was INR 19,08,000 LPA, and the average package offered was INR 13,60,581 LPA

General Management

Total 4% students recruited in this domain. The highest package offered was INR 22,41,000 LPA, and the average package offered was INR 18,52,857 LPA.

The List of some prominent Recruiters include:

Aditya Birla UltraTech, Accenture, Accops Systems Pvt Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital, Agaram Foods, Amazon India, Analytics Quotient, Axis Bank Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, BYJU’S, ByteDance Ltd, Cognizant, Collabera, Crompton Greaves CEL Cvent Inc, Decimal Point Analytics, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young (EY), FIITJEE, HDFC Bank, Hero, Motocorp Ltd., Hindustan Unilever, IBM Icestasy Projects Pvt Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life, Infosys Ltd, Infosys BPM Ltd, Invento Robotics, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Kent RO Systems Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, KPMG, MakeMyTrip Ltd, Motilal Oswal Fin Serv, Mphasis Ltd, OYO Weddingz, Performics, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, RECL, Safexpress Pvt Ltd, Sobha Realty, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, V-Guard Industries, Webisdom Management, ZoomRx Health Care Pvt Ltd, and ZS Associates.

To know more about IIM Raipur, join IIM Raipur Admission Queries (2020-2022)

