IIM Sambalpur Summer Placement Report 2019-2020

    Posted on by Vasudha

    IIM Sambalpur is proud to announce the successful completion of 100% Summer Placements for the Fifth Batch (2019-21) of its flagship MBA programme. With more than 85 companies participating in the on-campus Summer Internship placement process for a batch strength of 95 students, this year concluded with one of the best placement seasons beating previous years’ records.

    The institute has witnessed a highly-coveted pool of first-time recruiters and the noteworthy mentions are Boston Consulting Group, Google, Walmart, McDonald’s, Amul, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (Pantaloons), Bajaj Allianz General and Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, DSM Group, Ernst&Young, IBM, Justdial, Jubilant Life Sciences, KPMG, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reserve Bank of India, SIDBI, Tata Steel BSL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), V Guard, etc. among many others.

    The influx of recruiters saw an increase of over 40% this year providing opportunities in multiple domains viz., Advertising, Apparel, Automobile, BFSI, Chemicals, Consulting, Consumer Goods & Services, E-Commerce, Edu-tech, Financial Services, FMCG, Insurance, IT/ITES, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, and Retail.

    This year the highest stipend offered was INR 1,60,000 domestic and the top quartile of the batch received an average stipend of INR 82,640, the top half of the batch secured an average stipend of INR 66,600 wherein the average and median stipend of the whole batch stood at INR 55,432 and INR 50,000 respectively.

    Consulting, BFSI, FMCG, IT/ITES, and Edu-Tech emerged as most sought after and lucrative amongst others with more than 50% of the batch opting for these industries. This year also saw a sharp increase in companies of Automobile, E-Commerce, and Pharmaceutical industries visiting the campus with approximately another 30% of students getting offers from these organizations.

    IIM Sambalpur would like to thank its various stakeholders including the recruiters for reposing faith in the institute, its students, and its distinct academic culture. With such strong support and collaboration, we wish to continue our journey of harnessing talents at IIM Sambalpur and providing students with the best opportunities to excel.

