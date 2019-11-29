Manipur PSC SO Interview Schedule 2019 Released on mpscmanipur.gov.in, Check Details here

Manipur PSC SO Interview Schedule 2019

Manipur Public Service Commission recently released the schedule for the interview of section officer posts on the official website – mpscmanipur.gov.in. The interview or the personality test will be conducted from 16th December to 20th December 2019.

The written test for the section officer Grade I and II post was conducted from 24th February 2019 till 18th March 2019. Candidates who have cleared the written test will be eligible to appear for the personal interview or personality test.

Important Documents:

Candidates would need to bring the original documents regarding the age proof and educational qualification and other necessary documents in the interview round.

It is mandatory to submit the self-attested photocopies of certificates as a proof to details mentioned in the application form.

The photocopies would need to be submitted from 09 th December to 11 th December 2019.

December to 11 December 2019. The authorities reserve the right to reject the candidate if they fail to produce the original documents and the self-attested photocopies within timelines given.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.mpscmanipur.gov.in/ .

Download Process:

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the interview schedule:

Candidates would need to visit the official website of Manipur Public Service Commission.

There will be a link on home page of Interview Schedule for recruitment of Engineers (Section Officer) of Engineering Department, Government of Manipur and MSPCL, candidates would need to click on this link.

The link will direct to the PDF document which will show the interview schedule. Candidates can check their allotted time and date of interview.

The PDF document can be downloaded for further references.

Candidates are advised to visit the official link to download the interview schedule for Manipur PSC So posts. The interview will be conducted in two sessions – one is morning session which is from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and second is afternoon session which is from 01:30 pm to 04:30 pm.

