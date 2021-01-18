IIM Indore to bedeck Ayodhya 

The city of Ayodhya just got the best deal for a frou-frou. Indian Institute of Management – Indore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to develop the city of Ayodhya as an international spiritual destination.

What plucked the scheme for IIM-I?

The work on Ram temple construction in the Uttar Pradesh city had tweaked IIM-Indore’s interest in taking up the plan.

The Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case, prolonged for over six millennia culminated in a verdict on November 9, 2019.

The Supreme Court granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, giving the possession of land to the Central government. The SC also directed the Centre and UP government to allot 5-acre land to the Muslims at a prominent place for building a mosque.

The Modi government had constituted the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust following the Supreme court’s decree. The PM had visited the site on August 5, 2020, to set off the Bhumi Pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

IIM-I will be providing its expertise on the city’s adornment pro bono. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will be bearing the cleanliness and beautification expenses.

Indore has been collecting the cleanest city award under the ‘Swachh Survekeshan’ drive consecutively for the past five years since 2017. IIM Indore will implement its cleanliness model in sprucing up the city.

Professor Himanshu Rai, IIM Indore director, says that constructing a temple in the city will not suffice by itself. It calls for embellishments to turn the city into a spiritual destination of international importance. Ayodhya ought to become a world-class city in terms of religious significance.

IIM-I will focus on improving the city’s traffic system. IIM will conduct a baseline survey under the information communication model. The five-member team of IIM-I will be discussing the existing problems with the municipal corporation and the city’s influential denizens. They will arrive at formulating policies post the talks.

The action will center around the Ram temple site. IIM Indore’s plan is to simulate some of Indore’s cleanliness policies, like segregating dry and wet waste.

Both IIM-I and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation are committed to aggrandizing Ayodhya to showcase it as the leading city in the world with a spiritual outlook.

