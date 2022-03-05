Know-How this Startup is helping Indias get actual cash back, Ft.CashCry 

It’s the beginning of the year, and all these shopping apps are offering you a promise of cashback coupons on a certain amount of purchase. You go all frenzy seeing the remote possibility of getting a certain proportion of cashback after paying for what you shopped for. BUT (there’s always a but), these cashback coupons keep piling in your app account with no actual usage and ultimately just turn out to be mere stickers whose sole purpose was to entice you.

Now, before you get into the eternal loop of regret and start feeling tongue-tied for falling for these marketing strategies, STOP. What if you can actually redeem this entire cashback, not as coupons but as real money in your bank accounts?

The Indian Allahabad – based startup CashCry founded by Bhanu Pratap Singh and Harshit Singh is your one-stop resort to get those benefits back, let it be the coins, discounts or coupons that have been piling up in your accounts on various apps.

There has been a surge in Internet penetration and e-commerce business in India. People prefer sitting at the comfort of their home and choose from an array of options, let it be clothes, food, lodging, groceries, etc. And with increasing parallel competition among various apps and sites, the customers are attracted towards what they find lucrative, i.e; what provides maximum benefits in the form of offers/discounts/coupons. This spurt in e-commerce has also led to a widely grown marketplace for cashback and coupons.

However, it’s highly unfair for the customers not to receive what they are promised of. This is the exact theme on which CashCry was built upon. The app literally gives the customer cashback not as coupons but real money in their bank accounts by redeeming those coupons.

CashCry’s app is an integrated approach designed in the best way to aid a customer. More often, it becomes a task for the users to select which site would be the most beneficial since they all employ marketing strategies to entice at maximum. The majority of Indian customers purchasing things online are price-conscious. CashCry, keeping that in mind, provides the customers with the best deals from across all the competitors.

CashCry is a central place for shopping across various platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Mamaearth, etc.; including different products from fashion clothes to groceries, medicines or even accommodation. Initially, the app started out just to give back the cash of the coupons that users earned from online purchases, but it soon began to expand widely.

The company itself earns through affiliate marketing. They pay back a proportion of what is paid to them by the companies they partner up with. The owner gives back 90% of the amount they receive and re-invest the remaining proportion.

All you need to do is just install the CashCry app on your phone, register yourself through your email ID and name and continue your online shopping after seeing which e-commerce platform provides you with the best deals. After you’re done with your purchase, your coupon amount will be credited in your account as cash in your bank!

According to a report by Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) India and media agency GroupM India, as many as 500 million Indians will be shopping online by 2030, up from the current 150 million as the reach of the Internet keeps widening. With this growth, this highly customer-oriented startup has a huge scope of filling the gap that has been existing.

So it’s time for you to take back what you’ve been promised!

