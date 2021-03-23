IIM-C skyrockets to 42 in FT Global MBA ranking

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) has procured forty-second place globally for its Master’s program in Business Administration for Executives (MBAEx)in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking, 2020.

IIM-C has grabbed the number three position in India among the four business schools in India in the latest FT rankings.

IIM-C’s furtherance in the ranking demonstrates the quality of the program, besides a few other aspects like

The IIM-C pedagogy

Research competencies

Job placement opportunities

Salaries the graduates attract

Alumni endorsements

Return on Investment

What did FT consider in the rankings?

The Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking, 2020, had factore done hundred full-time MBA programs of one hundred and fifty-six business schools for the exercise.

The FT ranking had used various parameters in their evaluation like internal research, faculty, employment opportunities,salaries received, and alumni endorsements.

How did IIM-C fare?

IIM-C’s position has moved seven ranks this year from its previous position at 49.

IIM-C stands at number three among the five B-schools in India that made it to the FT rankings 2020.

The B-school has fared better than its other Indian competitors on some of the parameters in the FT ranking like

research competencies

pay package

global faculty on board

diversity of male-female students

value for money

career prospects

What does the rank mean for MBA programs in India?

Professor Anju Seth, IIM-C Director, finds the ranking a reiteration of the quality B-school has commanded.

The government of India established The Indian Institute of Management as the first national institute for post-graduate studies and Research in Management in 1961.

IIM-C realized this recognition in collaboration with Alfred P Sloan School of Management (MIT),the government of West Bengal, and The Ford foundation and Industry.

IIM-C has been working with eminent faculty on board from the institute’s inception.

The IIM-C alumni include CEOs of corporations across the globe, some of whom include:

Sunil Alagh of Britannia Industries

Indira Nooyi of Pepsico International

Ashsih Chauhan, Bombay Stock Exchange

SabyascahiHajara, Shipping Corporation

Sunil Duggal, Dabur

P M Murty, Asian Paints

The FT ranking of 42 among the best B-schools across the globe is another feather in the institute’s cap.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam Discussion.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIM Calcutta Admission

Read More