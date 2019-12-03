CU Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2019: Register for 57 Professor and Associate Professor Posts on cuhimachal.ac.in

CU Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU Himachal Pradesh) has inviting applications for the post of Professor and Associate Professor posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU Himachal Pradesh) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 31 December 2019.

Important Date:

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 31 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Professor: 21 Posts

Associate Professor: 36 Posts

Age limit-

The age limit for Professor shall be 21 and Associate Professor it shall be 36.

Application fees-

The Application Fee shall be Rs.500/- and for the General category is Rs. 400/- for OBC category. The SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are excused from paying the application fee. And candidate shall make sure that the fees should be paid online only.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment process is http://www.cuhimachal.ac.in/ .

Pay Scale-

The PayScale for the post of Professor shall be Rs. 1,44,200 to 2,18,200 and Associate Professor shall be Rs 131400 – 217100.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The qualified candidate should be Academic/Research Scorer obtained as per the provisions contained under UGC Regulations, 2018 subject to fulfilling all the essential eligibility criteria as mentioned on the post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

How to Apply?

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU Himachal Pradesh) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 31 December 2019. The candidates who have already applied for the post(s) of Associate Professor in H.P. Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya Business School and Education vide previous advertisement No. 001/2019 dated 07 June 2019 need not apply newly, however they can renew their profile by sending a formal request to the Registrar by mentioning application No. of their previous application.

For more detail’s candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

