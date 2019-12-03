HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • CU Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2019: Register for 57 Professor and Associate Professor Posts on cuhimachal.ac.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CU Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 57 Professor and Associate Professor Posts on cuhimachal.ac.in.

    CU Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2019
    CU Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2019

    The notification has been passed by the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU Himachal Pradesh) has inviting applications for the post of Professor and Associate Professor posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU Himachal Pradesh) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 31 December 2019.

    Important Date:

    • Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 31 December 2019

     Vacancy Details

    • Professor: 21 Posts
    • Associate Professor: 36 Posts

    Age limit-

    The age limit for Professor shall be 21 and Associate Professor it shall be 36.

    Application fees-

    The Application Fee shall be Rs.500/- and for the General category is Rs. 400/- for OBC category. The SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are excused from paying the application fee. And candidate shall make sure that the fees should be paid online only.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment process is http://www.cuhimachal.ac.in/ .

    Pay Scale-

    The PayScale for the post of Professor shall be Rs. 1,44,200 to 2,18,200 and Associate Professor shall be Rs 131400 – 217100.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification:

    The qualified candidate should be Academic/Research Scorer obtained as per the provisions contained under UGC Regulations, 2018 subject to fulfilling all the essential eligibility criteria as mentioned on the post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

    How to Apply?

    Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU Himachal Pradesh) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 31 December 2019. The candidates who have already applied for the post(s) of Associate Professor in H.P. Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya Business School and Education vide previous advertisement No. 001/2019 dated 07 June 2019 need not apply newly, however they can renew their profile by sending a formal request to the Registrar by mentioning application No. of their previous application.

    For more detail’s candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours