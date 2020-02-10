Business Conclave SRCC, India’s largest undergraduate management festival: 12th to 14th February, 2020

Business Conclave SRCC, India’s largest undergraduate management festival is back with the twelfth edition, to be held on 12th, 13th & 14th of February, 2020.

SRCC Business Conclave has earned the enviable position of being the largest undergraduate management festival in India that has been graced by legendary businessmen such as Shri Mukesh Ambani, Shri Adi Godrej, Shri Gautam Adani, Naina Lad Kidwai and numerous others. The event also had the pleasure of hosting Shri Narendra Modi, Late Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Shri Arun Jaitley, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

With every edition, they’ve strived to make the stage more diverse by inviting heavyweights from varied fields.

This year Business Conclave SRCC will be hosting personalities like

• Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living

• Mr Gautam Gambhir, Former Cricketer and Member of Parliament

• Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister, Food Processing Industries

• Shri Kapil Sibal, Member of Parliament

and many more eminent personalities for speaker sessions during the event.

Events at Business Conclave

In addition to its unparalleled capability of attracting a pan-India crowd, Business Conclave also provides the following: –

• Prestigious business-oriented events such as The Shri Ram Case Competition, Market Mania, Maestro: The Best Manager and Business plan competitions that boast of a reach to at least 250 schools and colleges across the country

• University Fair sees participation from as many as 40 national and international universities like the University of Edinburgh, University of St. Andrews, University of Nottingham, OP Jindal Global University, BSE Institute from countries like Spain, USA, England, Australia, Scotland and others, who use this platform to interact with the bright minds of this institution.

• In addition to its unparalleled capability of attracting a pan-India crowd, Business Conclave also hosts a Bookfair in campus, involving various national and international publishing and distribution houses and a diverse crowd. Our Book Fair provides a platform for authors across the nation to come together to share their ideas and express their views on various topics of today’s world. Business Conclave serves as a meeting place for the finest minds from colleges all over the country. Shri Ram Book Fair would be a highlight of Business Conclave this year and would span over the course of 3 days.

Registration link is open for the much-esteemed and sought after, Business Conclave 2020. Entry is open for all college students with a valid college ID.

For details, you can visit our Facebook handle: SRCC Business Conclave

