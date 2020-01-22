ICMAI Foundation Result 2020 Announced on icmai.in; Check Details here

ICMAI Foundation Result 2020

The ICMAI Foundation Result 2020 has been released by the Institute of Cost Accountant of India. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the result from the official website of ICMAI.

The result got declared on 22nd January 2020. The Foundation Course (Entry Level) Part-I Examination was held in January 2020.

The ICMAI examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 12 to December 16, 2019, whereas it got postponed later to January 7, 2020. The examination for all courses was conducted offline i.e., pen and paper mode only. The exam is held in the second half from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the ICMAI foundation result 2020 is www.icmai.in .

Steps to check ICMAI Foundation Result 2020:

Visit the official site of ICMAI as mentioned above.

Click on the “ICMAI Foundation Result 2020” link available on the home page.

Enter the registration number and click on go.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result page.

Keep a hard copy of the result page for further need.

The direct link to download the result is here, ICMAI Foundation Result 2020 link .

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, previously known as The Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India, is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of Cost & Management Accountancy.

Keep visiting the ICMAI official website for more updates and timely information.

