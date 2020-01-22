Revenue Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 05 Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts on gstandcentralexcisemadurai.gov.in

Revenue Department Recruitment 2020

Office of the commissioner of GST and Central Excise Madurai is looking for candidates to hire for the clerk and canteen attendant posts. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the prescribed format before 31st January 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates wish to apply should know the vacancy details released and they are as follows:

There is 01 post for clerk

There are 04 post for canteen attendant

Candidates who would be selected for the post clerk will receive salary between Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 and for canteen attendant between Rs 18000 to Rs 56,900.

The site of the Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Madurai is http://www.gstandcentralexcisemadurai.gov.in/.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria as the application will be rejected if the candidates don’t meet the eligibility criteria. They are as follows:

Candidates must have cleared the class 12th with commerce from any recognized board for the post of clerk.

Candidates must have the typing speed of 35 words per minute for English and 30 words per minute for Hindi Language for the post of Clerk.

Candidates must have cleared the class 10th from any recognized university for the post of canteen attendant.

Candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on 01st January 2020 to apply for the posts. Reserved category candidates will have the benefit of age relaxation as per the government rules.

Application Process:

Candidates can apply through the prescribed format from the official website and take the print out of the form and sent to the office before 31st January 2020. It is required that the candidates also sent the attested copies of the relevant documents along with the application form. The documents required are the age proof, Educational Qualification documents and others.

