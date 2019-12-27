UPRTOU Recruitment 2020: Apply for 13 Professor, Director and Other Posts on uprtou.ac.in

UPRTOU Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University inviting applications for the post of Professor, Director, and other posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the post through Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 31 January 2020 being it the last date. Also, go through the brief provided below-

Important Date:

Closing Date of submission of application: 31 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Director: 03 Posts

Professor: 04 Posts

Associate Professor: 05 Posts

Assistant Professor: 01 Post

The official website to get more details on the UPRTOU recruitment 2020 is http://www.uprtou.ac.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Director:

The candidate should hold a Ph.D. degree from any university/institution respectively.

Professor:

The candidate should hold a Ph.D. degree from any university/institution respectively.

Associate Professor:

The candidate should hold a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned relevant disciplines respectively also PG with a Master’s Degree with at least 55 percent marks is also required.

Assistant Professor:

The candidate should hold a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks in an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university respectively.

Application Fees-

The application fees for the general category shall be Rs. 400/- for the special category, Rs. 300/- for OBC category, Rs. 200/-for SC or ST class and the differently-abled candidate will be made in the approval of the address mentioned in the notification.

Address-

To Finance Officer, Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 31 January 2020. The application forms should be duly completed for the above posts should reach the University latest by 31 January 2020 through Registered Post/Speed Post only.

For extra details candidates shall refer the official notification and stay updated through our page.

