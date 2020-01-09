CDAC C-CAT Round 1 Allotment 2019 Result Released on cdac.in; Check for More Details here

CDAC C-CAT Round 1 Allotment 2019 Result

Allotment results for the first round of CADC C-CAT 2019 is released by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing on its official website. Candidates who have already applied for the first round of counselling can go ahead and check their allotment results from the official website of CDAC.

Seats will be allocated to the candidates depending on their C-CAT ranks which will be based strictly on the preference order of courses and centres that are given to their candidates during the process of counselling.

The Diploma admission process of C-DAC will have 2 sessions of counselling and 3 rounds of allocation of seats. Counselling means nothing but the process of filling the preferences of training centres and courses online by the candidates.

Based on the first counselling, two rounds of seal allocations will exist. This means that the two rounds of further seat allocations will be done based on the already given course-centre preferences by the candidates.

In case of the rankings of the candidates being not good enough to get them their top preferences in the very first round of allocation of seats, the candidates will then be offered courses/centres of lower preferences which be dependent on their ranking.

Meanwhile if the candidates directly get the courses/centres that were their first preference in the first round of allocation of seat, then that will end up being their final seat of allocation and there is no possibility for them of changing it in the second-round seat allocation.

The second counselling is dedicated to give second chance to candidates who have not got admission and they are allowed another chance to fill their preferences of courses and centres online for the seats that are left vacant after the admission’s second round. This second counselling is scheduled after the first installment fee payment of the seat allocation of second round.

