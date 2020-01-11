IBPS PO Mains Score Cards Released at ibps.in, Steps How to Download

IBPS PO Mains Score Cards released

The officials of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the latest notification, and it is about the release of the scorecard of the mains exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee.

So, candidates who had appeared for examination can download their scorecard by visiting the official website of IBPS i.e. www.ibps.in.

In order to access their scorecards, the candidates will have to provide with a Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) in order to download their scorecard. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep all these documents handy while downloading their scores.

IMPORTANT DATES

The IBPS PO Mains exam took place on 30th November 2019

The IBPS PO Mains Result was declared on 02 January 2020

All the candidates who have cleared this examination will now have to appear for the Interview round. The officials of the IBPS will soon release the interview dates and timings for the shortlisted candidates. Therefore, the candidates will have to keep a check on the official website for getting all the important details.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE IBPS PO SCORECARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the IBPS official website, i.e. www.ibps.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates can click on the link which says ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Mains Examination for CRP PO/MT-IX’.

After clicking on the link, candidates will then have to enter the login credentials

They can then check IBPS PO Mains scores and take a print-out of IBPS PO Mains Score Card for future use

ABOUT IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is a recruitment body which aims to organize proper recruitment process and to place fresh graduates in the public sector banks in India other than the State Bank of India. It is also a body which gives standardized systems for the assessment and result processing services.

FAQs:-

Question: When was the IBPS PO Mains examination held?

Answer: The IBPS PO Mains examination was conducted on 30th November 2019

Question: When will the IBPS PO Mains examination scorecard be available?

Answer: According to the latest notification, the scorecards of IBPS PO Mains examination is released on 10th January 2020.

Question: What is the official website of IBPS?

Answer: The official website of IBPS is www.ibps.in

Question: How can I download the IBPS scorecard?

Answer: The candidates can visit official website and then search for the link related to the scorecard of IBPS PO examination 2020. After clicking on the link, they will have to log in with their credentials. They will then be able to check their scorecards and can then take a printout of the same.

