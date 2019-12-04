IOCL Apprenticeship 2019 Admit Card Released at iocl.com, Check How to Download Hall Ticket

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is one of the most popular public sector undertakings in India and is also a preferred employer offering great employment benefits.

As IOCL has its operations present across multiple locations in the country, there is a constant need for qualified personnel to handle various tasks. IOCL conducts various recruitment drives over the year to select candidates who are interested in working with the company.

Recently, IOCL had announced the apprenticeship program and had invited applications from the interested candidates. As expected, thousands of candidates applied for the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019.

As the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 date is fast approaching, candidates were waiting for an announcement from IOCL regarding the admit cards. There is now a crucial update from IOCL regarding the admit cards for IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019.

IOCL has released the admit cards for IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 on the official website of IOCL @ www.iocl.com on 3rd December 2019.

The admit cards have only been released for the 10,424 candidates who have been shortlisted by IOCL. As the exam date is just within a few days, selected candidates must download their admit cards from the website.

Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it along on the day of the examination. Any candidate arriving without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 on 8th December 2019.

Moreover, irrespective of any rumours doing rounds on social media, candidates must refer to their admit card for the details regarding date, day, time, venue, and instructions related to the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019.

Along with the printout of the admit card, candidates must bring a valid government-issued photo ID to prove their identity on the day of the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019.

IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019: Important Details

Here are some crucial details pertaining to the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 that the candidates must note: –

Date for issuing IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 admit card : 3 rd December 2019

Date for IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 : 8 th December 2019

Admit cards can only be downloaded from the official website of IOCL. Candidates need to remember their date of birth, username and password for downloading the admit card.

The total duration of the exam is 2 hours, and it comprises of 100 objective type questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking.

While the number of candidates shortlisted for the IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 is 10,424; total available vacancies to be filled with IOCL Apprenticeship Exam 2019 are 380.

Selected candidates will be recruited at the 5 regional locations of IOCL, i.e. Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL)and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

