ESIC Hospital Indore Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview Senior Resident Posts on 5th December 2019 and 6th December 2019, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

The Employees State Insurance Corporation is the organisation that looks into the implementation and funding of the Employees State Insurance Act, the first regulation made in India to ensure the social security of the employees. Along these lines, ESIC has also established several hospitals in different cities of India for looking into the security of health of the employees. One such ESIC Hospital is also situated in Indore.

The ESIC Hospital Indore has announced the recruitment drive for several vacancies. Candidates have been invited to make applications for any of the posts they are eligible for. This is a great opportunity for those looking for vacancies in such an esteemed institution.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation has announced a total of 28 vacancies for several Senior Resident posts in the ESIC Hospital Indore. The vacancy details are as follows –

and Gynae: 04 Posts

04 Posts Orthopaedics: 04 Posts

04 Posts Surgery: 02 Posts

02 Posts Paediatrics: 02 Posts

02 Posts Medicine: 01 Post

01 Post Anaesthesia + ICU: 05 Posts

05 Posts Pathology: 01 Post

01 Post Radiology: 01 Post

01 Post Dental: 01 Post

01 Post ENT: 01 Post

01 Post Casualty: 02 Post

02 Post Dermatology: 01 Post

01 Post Chest Medicine + TB: 01 Post

01 Post Pulmonary: 01 Post

01 Post Homeopathy Physician: 01 Post

For the recruitment of these posts, candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview. The walk-in interview has been scheduled by ESIC Hospital Indore to be conducted on 5th December 2019 and 6th December 2019. Candidates can appear for the walk-in interview but are suggested to make sure that they are eligible for the post for which they want to interview. The eligibility details are mentioned in length in the recruitment notification by ESIC Hospital Indore.

In order to download the notification, candidates can follow the steps as given below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Employee State Insurance Corporation, which is https://www.esichospitals.gov.in/

Step -2 : Click on the ‘Useful Info’ tab on the main menu.

Step-3 : A dropdown menu will open up. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ option on the menu.

Step-4 : A new page will open up. Candidates should look for the correct link on this page.

Step-5 : Click on the link which reads “WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 05-12-2019 & 06-12-2019 FOR THE POSTS OF 3 YEAR SENIOR RESIDENT.”

Step-6 : Upon clicking the link, the notification will be downloaded automatically in a PDF format.

Step-7 : Go through the notification in details and save it in a secure folder on the computer.

Candidates will have to appear for the interview at the venue as stated by the ESIC. They must take note of the correct address of the venue –

Employees State Insurance Corporation Model Hospital,

Nanda Nagar,

Indore – 452011,

Madhya Pradesh.

Any further details about the vacancy and recruitment process will be available on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation.

