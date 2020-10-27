Here’s what you need to know about the MBA Placements for Senior Executives.

What are the job prospects for graduates with over eight years’ experience at B-School campuses? How many people take a second shot at graduation in management after seven and a half years’ work experience?

Nothing stops people from reaching for the skies. There are cases of people with GMAT score >700 who got admission at ISB.

The ISB-PGP, a full-time residential program at Mohali, is equivalent to any global full-time MBA.

The class profile

The age group, culture, work experience, and more diversities comprise a batch at a graduate school. The average student is twenty-five years old and will have three to five years’ work experience. The few who have eight-plus years of work experience come into the Senior Executive Club.

The journey

The fifty-one-week journey at ISB comprises classes, assignments, parties, club activities, and more. The initial weeks can be confusing, but one can figure out what events take priority over others quite soon.

People at ISB

People at ISB are the school’s biggest asset.

Coming from diverse backgrounds does not stop classmates from mingling with one another. They develop a healthy camaraderie over the year.

The faculty, including the visiting faculty who represent premier institutions, are generally supportive of the students.

The operations team at ISB ensures that the graduates’ journey at ISB is smooth.

The alumni are always friendly and supportive. The alumni prep the graduates on placements and resume reviews.

They also burn the midnight oil with the batch during placement weeks. The alumni do not flinch about working with the graduates by night, after a full day’s work at their jobs.

Placements

The groundwork for placements begins much before the recruiters arrive at the campus. Case preparations, resume reviews, mock interviews, besides platforms for networking with industry veterans, are activities that lead to the placement week.

The pre-placement activities go a long way in helping the graduates both for placements and for shaping the long-time career goals.

Job applications

ISB follows an upper-cap system for each of the placement days.

Between the mid and end of September, some companies shortlist their prospects.

Eligibility criteria

Companies fix eligibility at a minimum. Firms work out alternatives for those with fewer qualifications.

Cover letter

Few companies mandate cover letters. Whether a cover letter makes a difference for companies that do not stipulate letters is not clear.

The magical week

Recruiters set aside five days for a campus visit, two of which they spend in pre-processes, and three days in actual interviews.

A few firms that had completed their hiring earlier declared their results during the placement week.

Do outliers win or lose?

Some people tend to get too picky with which companies they want to work. Narrowing down companies and profiles he/she would like to work in can help in eliminating companies in which they do not want to work. Several companies are present on the campus, and what are the chances of your job at all of them?

Categorize firms into:

Dream firms

Not bad to go

Will not go

This exercise saves both time and tears.

Acceptance and rejections

While some students grab offers quickly, others may not be lucky in receiving the same. Selection and rejection are both parts of the placement cycle.

Interviews and conversions

When firms call candidates for interviews, one goes prepared to accept offers. But it is crucial to remain composed when faced with rejections. They lead to the next exercise where one can conduct himself with more confidence. People learn more with each rejection.

When you see your name is missing from the shortlist, you prepare again with more vigor. The days leading to the final offer can be hectic, but one must keep one’s cool. The acceptance at the end of the journey is the silver lining one should keep in mind.

What matters is that you experience this journey with your classmates, some of whom receive early PPOs while others have a rougher ride. The journey is feverish and exciting.

