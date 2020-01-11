Haryana Board 2020 Exam Date Sheet for Class 10 & 12 Released on bseh.org.in

Haryana Board 2020 Exam Date Sheet

The exam date Sheet 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana. Candidates applied for the Haryana Board exam can download the date sheet from the official website of BSEH.

The exam dates got released yesterday on 10th January 2020. Haryana Board Class 10 Board exam will commence from March 4, 2020, till March 27, 2020, and the Class 12 Board exam will commence from March 3, 2020, to March 31, 2020.

The Board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Candidates must follow the mentioned steps in order to download the date sheet through the official site of BSEH.

The link to get more details on the exam and check the Haryana Board Date Sheet 2020 for class 10th and 12th is www.bseh.org.in .

Steps to check Haryana Board Date Sheet 2020:

Visit the official site of BSEH as mentioned in the paragraph above.

Click on the “Haryana Board Date Sheet 2020” link present on the home page.

A new web page will open up where candidates can check the time table

Keep a hard copy or print of the same for further reference.

The direct link to download the exam date sheet is here, Haryana Board Date Sheet 2020 link.

Candidates must carry the admit card to appear for the board exam.

Students must need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the exam. Those failing to secure the marks will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exam.

