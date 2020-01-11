CSBC Bihar Constable 2020 exam on 12th Jan; Check Important Points here

CSBC Bihar Constable 2020 exam

The recruitment exam for the post of driver constable in Bihar Police will be held by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). The exam will be held on 12th January 2020. The exam will be held across the state in two shifts.

This CSBC recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the vacant positions of 1722 positions. Candidates must read the below instructions carefully to ensure smooth conduct of exam as well as increase their chances of selection.

Candidates must attempt an exam of 100 marks written exam followed by a physical fitness test and driving test. The official website to get more info on the examination is http://csbc.bih.nic.in/ .

Points to be noted before appearing for CSBC Bihar Constable exam 2020:

Exam pattern, passing marks: There will be 100 questions, each for one mark, to be solved in two hours. Candidates needs to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in order to qualify the exam.

Answer booklet: Candidates will get two answer booklets, original and copy, they have to attempt on the original one and the copy will be filled automatically. Correct answer needs to be darkened in blue or black ballpoint pen. The answer will not be considered in case it is not filled properly.

Admit card: If someone has not yet downloaded the admit card, they will get another chance to collect the same from the central selection committee on January 6 and 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. It is a mandatory document so needs to carried along with photo identity card, photograph and supporting documents.

Keep visiting the CSBC website for more updates and information on the examination.

