Home Articles
  • Articles

    • Great Lakes Chennai PGDM Application Process 2020-2022

    Posted on by Samir Anand

    The  Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai is one of the best two-year MBA programs available in India. It is an AICTE approved program that is specially designed by the Great Lakes Academic Advisory councils for MBA aspirants with less than 2 years of work experience. As per the course description, the Great Lakes PGDM program offers a distinctive coverage of the economies of China, Far-East, Latin America and Africa in comparison to India’s growth story.

    The application deadline for Cycle 2 of PGDM admission is 25th Feb 2020.

    Program Highlights

    • The PGDM is a two-year fully residential program.
    • The PGDM program of Great Lakes Chennai is NBA accredited.
    • The PGDM course also includes a Leadership Experiential Project: Karma-Yoga.
    • Students will get an opportunity of 8 to 12-weeks rigorous summer internship.
    • Specializations offered in 6 areas: Finance, Marketing, IT and Economics, Operations, OB and Strategy and Business Analytics.
    • The Average CTC offered in 2019 was Rs. 10.14 LPA.
    • The PGDM is offered by both Chennai & Gurgaon Campuses. Applicants can apply separately for both campuses or through the common application.

    PGDM Eligibility Criteria

    1. All applicants are required to appear for any of the following entrance tests and possess a valid management entrance test score.
    • GMAT (Taken after 1st January 2018)
    • CAT 2018/2019
    • XAT 2019/2020
    • CMAT 2020
    1. All candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized college or university.
    2. Students in their final year of graduation can apply for the PGDM course. Such candidates must submit the proof of graduation and the final year mark sheet by 30th June.
    3. Only Freshers or applicants with less than 24 months of work experience( as of 30th June 2020) are eligible to apply. Applicants with more than 24 months of work experience can apply to the Great Lakes Chennai PGDM course.
    4. However, an internship or part-time work experience will not be considered work experience. Great Lakes Chennai will only consider full-time work experience.
    5. College/ University rank holders will get an additional advantage in terms of preference or weightage in the selection process.

    Application Process

    Interested candidates can follow the following steps to complete the application process.

    • Visit the official website of Great Lakes- greatlakes.edu.in.
    • Click on the PGDM ‘Apply Now’ tab.
    • Read the instructions and register yourself by filling in the necessary details.
    • Applicants will be redirected to the payment page after submitting the essential credentials.
    • Candidates can proceed to fill the Registration Form only after paying the application fee. The applicants are required to pay Rs. 2,000 as an application fee for the PGDM program.
    • While filling the online application form, applicants will get the option of selecting either one campus between Chennai and Gurgaon or submit the registration form through the Common Application Form.

    PGDM Important Dates

    The Application Deadline for Cycle 2 Admission of the PGDM 2020-22 is 25th February 2020.

    Selection Process

    • Applicants are evaluated based on either of the following management scores.

    GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT

    • Past Academic Performance
    • Essays
    • Work Experience
    • Performance in the Personal Interview.
    • There is no Group Discussion round in the selection process.
    • Academic Abilities( with consistent academic background and an ability to sustain pressure)
    • The PGDM selection process takes the college/ university ranks into account and gives a clear advantage to the rank holders.
    • Integrity and Ethical Values

    Note- Academic Diversity will also be taken into consideration for the final selection.

    Course Fee

    The total PGDM course fee for Indian candidates is Rs. 17.15 Lakh.

    Program & Academic Fees Indian Students(INR) International Student (in US$)
    Tuition & Academic Fee 7,62,000 20,000
    Program Fee 4,14,000  6,500
    Housing and Food Charges 5,24,000 9,500
    Caution Deposit (Refundable) 10,000 300
    Alumni Subscription 5000 200
    Total Fees 17,15,000  38,900

    Does Great Lakes Chennai have quotas for NRI/SC/ST/BC?

    No. There is no reservation system for selecting candidates for the PGDM. The Great Lakes encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds.

    Read Next

    Guest Sessions at Praxis Business School
    We the students at Praxis Business School feel lucky to learn from the Guest Lectures at Praxis Business School, Kolkata. Time to time emminent personalities from the industry are invited to our campus for sessions. Sharing insights from two such sessions. ALOK DAIYA We had a wonderful opportunity of having Alok Daiya who is the
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 days ago
    Success Story - Shikhar Saxena | IMS Ghaziabad
    Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you. My heartiest thanks to our Respected Director Sir, Dean Sir and Faculty members of IMS Ghaziabad whose guidance helped me to dream bigger. I chose PGDM as my career because not only it develops the overall personality of a candidate but also
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 days ago
    Periodos 7.0 | IMT Hyderabad
    Day 1 Banner up, stage set, mic check, here we go! With such a significant number of new faces and grins in the campus, it felt simply like the first day of college! It was the premiere night of the seventh edition of Periodos, the yearly inter college sports competition of IMT Hyderabad! The two-day
    In Uncategorized  ·  3 days ago
    Alum Melange 2019 at NIBM
    Being able to co-ordinate and manage the smooth hosting Alum Melange – The annual alumni meet of NIBM, was one roller coaster of an experience. It all began with calling up our alums and keeping in touch with their latest whereabouts and sending them the invites. One of the most memorable moments of this activity
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 3 hours
    Great Lakes Chennai PGDM Application Process 2020-2022
    The  Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai is one of the best two-year MBA programs available in India. It is an AICTE approved program that is specially designed by the Great Lakes Academic Advisory councils for MBA aspirants with less than 2 years of work experience. As per
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours