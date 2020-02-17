Great Lakes Chennai PGDM Application Process 2020-2022

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai is one of the best two-year MBA programs available in India. It is an AICTE approved program that is specially designed by the Great Lakes Academic Advisory councils for MBA aspirants with less than 2 years of work experience. As per the course description, the Great Lakes PGDM program offers a distinctive coverage of the economies of China, Far-East, Latin America and Africa in comparison to India’s growth story.

The application deadline for Cycle 2 of PGDM admission is 25th Feb 2020.

Program Highlights

The PGDM is a two-year fully residential program.

The PGDM program of Great Lakes Chennai is NBA accredited.

The PGDM course also includes a Leadership Experiential Project: Karma-Yoga.

Students will get an opportunity of 8 to 12-weeks rigorous summer internship.

Specializations offered in 6 areas: Finance, Marketing, IT and Economics, Operations, OB and Strategy and Business Analytics.

The Average CTC offered in 2019 was Rs. 10.14 LPA.

The PGDM is offered by both Chennai & Gurgaon Campuses. Applicants can apply separately for both campuses or through the common application.

PGDM Eligibility Criteria

All applicants are required to appear for any of the following entrance tests and possess a valid management entrance test score.

GMAT (Taken after 1st January 2018)

CAT 2018/2019

XAT 2019/2020

CMAT 2020

All candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized college or university. Students in their final year of graduation can apply for the PGDM course. Such candidates must submit the proof of graduation and the final year mark sheet by 30th June. Only Freshers or applicants with less than 24 months of work experience( as of 30th June 2020) are eligible to apply. Applicants with more than 24 months of work experience can apply to the Great Lakes Chennai PGDM course. However, an internship or part-time work experience will not be considered work experience. Great Lakes Chennai will only consider full-time work experience. College/ University rank holders will get an additional advantage in terms of preference or weightage in the selection process.

Application Process

Interested candidates can follow the following steps to complete the application process.

Visit the official website of Great Lakes- greatlakes.edu.in.

Click on the PGDM ‘Apply Now’ tab.

Read the instructions and register yourself by filling in the necessary details.

Applicants will be redirected to the payment page after submitting the essential credentials.

Candidates can proceed to fill the Registration Form only after paying the application fee. The applicants are required to pay Rs. 2,000 as an application fee for the PGDM program.

While filling the online application form, applicants will get the option of selecting either one campus between Chennai and Gurgaon or submit the registration form through the Common Application Form.

PGDM Important Dates

The Application Deadline for Cycle 2 Admission of the PGDM 2020-22 is 25th February 2020.

Selection Process

Applicants are evaluated based on either of the following management scores.

GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT

Past Academic Performance

Essays

Work Experience

Performance in the Personal Interview.

There is no Group Discussion round in the selection process.

Academic Abilities( with consistent academic background and an ability to sustain pressure)

The PGDM selection process takes the college/ university ranks into account and gives a clear advantage to the rank holders.

Integrity and Ethical Values

Note- Academic Diversity will also be taken into consideration for the final selection.

Course Fee

The total PGDM course fee for Indian candidates is Rs. 17.15 Lakh.

Program & Academic Fees Indian Students(INR) International Student (in US$) Tuition & Academic Fee 7,62,000 20,000 Program Fee 4,14,000 6,500 Housing and Food Charges 5,24,000 9,500 Caution Deposit (Refundable) 10,000 300 Alumni Subscription 5000 200 Total Fees 17,15,000 38,900

Does Great Lakes Chennai have quotas for NRI/SC/ST/BC?

No. There is no reservation system for selecting candidates for the PGDM. The Great Lakes encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds.

