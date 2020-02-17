Last Chance To Apply For MBA In BITS Pilani : Deadline Extended Till 25 Feb 2020

BITS Pilani has announced an extension in its deadline for receiving applications online. Earlier the deadline was 5:00 PM, 17 Feb 2020. The extended deadline is 11:59 PM, 25 Feb 2020. This news should come as a respite to all the aspirants who could not fill up the form of this “Institution of Eminence” earlier. BITS Pilani follows a stringent admission process and generally the institute does not extend the deadline repeatedly. Hence, if you are eligible, then this is your last chance to apply to the institute.

To be eligible, one has to obtain minimum of 60% marks in (i) B.E. / B.Tech, or (ii) Master’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized university or (iii) First Degree from BITS Pilani. Besides this, one must have a valid CAT (2019) / XAT (2020) / GMAT (2019) score. There is no minimum cut-off percentile for any of these entrance exams. Candidates are shortlisted for Group Discussion / Personal Interview / Writing Ability Test based on their performance in CAT (2019) / XAT (2020) / GMAT (2019). Admission is based on merit only.

The application process is completely online. You do not have to send any hard copy to the institute. However, you should keep the following documents ready (in .jpeg, .png, .jpg, or .bmp format) when you fill up the form.

Your photograph

Your signature

Proof of your date of birth (10 th marksheet or certificate)

Marksheet of your (i) B.E. / B.Tech, or (ii) Master’s Degree or (iii) First Degree from BITS Pilani. If you are in the final year of your Qualifying Degree or the final marksheet containing aggregate percentage / CGPA is not available with you, then you may upload the latest available marksheet.

Work experience certificate or latest salary slip (applicable only if you have work experience)

GMAT Scorecard (for those who are applying through GMAT scores)

250-word statement of purpose justifying your willingness to join the MBA program

The MBA program of BITS Pilani offers a very high return on investment. The entire program of two year’s duration will cost approximately Rs. 8.20 lakh and the average salary package offered to its students in the last year was Rs. 9.18 lakh. The highest CTC offered was Rs. 15.00 lakh. The institute also offers financial assistance to its students by engaging them as teaching assistants.

The unique offering of this program is the structured six months’ internship program, which provides practical exposure to business environment for its MBA students. Moreover, companies also pay handsome stipend during this internship and often offer jobs to the interns.

You can visit the website of the Department of Management, BITS Pilani to know more about its MBA program.

