Global Immersion Program at LM Thapar School of Management

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) brings to the world 63 years of excellence in Teaching and Research. The Institute in Patiala is spread over a 250-acre campus with modern infrastructure with beautiful gardens. The University is grown and evolved immensely during the last six decades of its existence.

Nearly 20,900 students have graduated so far, and are a proud Thaparian, in diverse fields across India and abroad. TIET was granted full autonomy and the status of a Deemed to be University in 1985 by UGC in recognition of the contribution of the Institute towards engineering and science education.

Given below is the list of accolades earned by the college so far :-

1. Ranked 27th amongst top Universities in India by NIRF

2. NAAC’ A+’ Accredited

3. The Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020: 601-800, Joint 12th within India (amongst top Engineering & Technology Institutes)

4. QS India University Rankings 2020: 30th

5. The Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2019: 251-300

The establishment of the LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM) was carried out on 23rd July 2007, in the erstwhile princely state of Patiala (Punjab, India). The college gained its existence as a memory of the founder of the Thapar Group of Companies, Late Shri Lalit Mohan Thapar (27th October 1930 – 17th January 2007).

Being a Business Education pioneer in Northern India, LMTSM provides a unique platform of experimental learning as well as global exposure, metamorphosing the graduates into professionals. In 2013, the School of Management was shifted to the Tri-City area of Chandigarh, in a lush green state of the art campus located in the Dera Bassi.

The MBA Program at LM Thapar School of Management revolves around the principles of ethical decision making, inclusive human resources management, sustainable strategy, and entrepreneurial development.

The programme specifically aims at:

Imparting required skills and knowledge to students in consultative and quantitative problem-solving approach; which make them socially responsible and decision-makers who are ethically correct

Nurturing business professionals who are aware of the contemporary business’ global nature, culturally sensitive about managing business networks and relations, and understand the relationship between self, society and business environment. This is achieved by specifically designed activities and courses that encourage students to learn, to act and reflect

Developing leadership capabilities to students so that they act as agents of change in promoting and developing social and commercial entrepreneurial activities

Paying special attention to generate new ideas and synthesize existing ideas to apply them to solve real-world problems

The MBA Program boasts a curriculum that challenges students to view every business with an international scope. The Summer Internships abroad offer a unique opportunity for students to gain much needed global exposure. The Global Immersion Program at LMTSM provides a unique first-hand experience with the business and culture of the host country.

The consulting and research projects provide individuals with insight on applying classroom theories to real-world business problems. We strongly believe future leaders must not only be equipped with global sensitivity but also must possess an intuitive understanding of ways to leverage innovative business models from developed to emerging markets.

At LMTSM we provide the following Global Immersion program opportunities:

Internship at one of our Global Partner University (6 – 8 Weeks) Semester Exchange at one of our Global Partner University Year Exchange at one of our Global Partner University

Under the year exchange opportunity, a student can get an additional Master’s Degree (MS) from one of the following partner universities along with the MBA degree.

There is a great opportunity to work abroad with the help of this program. After completion of the master’s degree, depending on the host country, a student can stay for a period of up to 27 months. The duration depends on the discrete country – regulations.

The other Partner Global Universities are:

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland VU University, The Netherlands Danube University, Krems, Austria The University of Tampere, Finland University of New South Wales, Australia Kathmandu University School of Management, Nepal Eotvos Lorand University, Hungary The University of Queensland, Australia The University of Groningen, The Netherlands

The participants of these Global Immersion Programs get well versed with various cultures and business ethics. Famous cultural anthropologist, Geert Hofstede sees culture as the collective programming of the mind. The Immersion program allows participants to peep into this programming and reflect on the similarities and differences with their own culture. We strongly suggest this program to our students.

So far, 21 Students have opted for these programs and have secured some great opportunities around the world. Students have been able to secure the jobs in renowned organizations and Institutes such as KPMG Crimsonwing, University of Malta, to name a few with packages of up to 25.66 Lacs/annum.

For more information related to the program, you may write to us at mba_admission@thapar.edu or call us at +91-8288-026-129 / +91-8288-026-130.

Read More