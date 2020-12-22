GDPI Experience @ WeSchool By Rishi Garg

The GDPI journey starts from YMCA Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi dated 6th March 2020. For me, it was a new experience as I have never appeared for an interview. I thought instantly by looking at the crowd there that from here my professional journey is going to start. All were professionally dressed and there was a pin drop silence. All of us (students) were getting their calls to represent ourselves towards the panelists. The moment was almost full of nervousness for all.

I was called approximately 90 mins reaching the hotel. The first round was of Group Discussion for 20 mins and there were two panelists for our 10 members group. We were given the topic “Is GDP is a good measure of growth?” Luckily I was in a fair position to start the GD and did the same. The GD goes in a very smooth manner and, there was very rich and good content. I remember that I was able to speak for 4-5 times.

The second round was of Personal Interview which goes pre and post-lunch. But I got an opportunity to present myself before the panelist pre-lunch only. My interview was taken by a ma’am and it goes for 15 mins approx. The interview starts with a general question “Tell me something about yourself.” So I was well prepared and answered the question beautifully. The most relevant thing here was that the cross-questioning from me on the content that I have spoken in the above question. So after facing all the questions my PI was over after 15 mins.

Overall it was a very good and professional experience for me. All the things, right from entering the hotel and leaving it, was well managed and planned by the coordinators. All teachers and coordinators were very helpful and of caring nature. Lastly, I enjoyed it a lot and tick-tock begins for the declaration of the results.

By: Rishi Garg

PGDM Rural Management

Batch: 2020-22

