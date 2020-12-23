Register for ITM’s PGDM in iConnect

HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020CAT Entrance Exam 2020 Articles
    The admission process for various PGDM programs has commenced at the ITM (Institute for Technology and Management) Group of Institutions.

    ITM Business school, Navi Mumbai is ranked among the premier business schools in India. Some of the school’s rankings:

    • 2 in Mumbai by Times B-School survey
    • 55 in Business World B-Scholl survey
    • 54 for MBA by BW Business World 2019
    • 57 for MBA by Business Today 2019
    • 93 for MBA by Composite Rank 2019
    • 20 in Maharashtra B-Schools by Times B-School Survey 2019
    • 32 by Business World B-School Survey 2019
    • 8 in top 75 B-Schools by The Times 2018

    The ITM B School, Navi Mumbai was established in 1991. The AICTE approved school offers two-year PGDM iConnect with several specialties:

    • Finance
    • Marketing
    • Human Resource Management
    • Retail Management and Marketing
    • Business Analytics
    • Financial Markets
    • International Business
    • Operations and Supply Chain Management
    • Financial Technology
    • Optometry
    • Digital Marketing and Transformation

    Aspirants who fulfill the admission criteria to the PGDM programs may fill in the application form and register before March 31,2021. 

    Candidates can check for details at the official website and submit their applications at:

    https://forms.itm.edu/pgdm/utm_source=collegedunia&utm_medium=REMA&utm_campaign=itmmumbai

    Eligibility criteria:

    • Minimum 50 percent score in Class 10, 12, and under graduation.
    • Minimum valid score in any one of CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT, ATMA, NMAT, or state CET.

    The fee for the application form for the PGDM program of ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai is ₹ 1500. The registration form is available in online mode. The mode of application is online. 

    Selection process:

    The Scholl shortlists candidates for final selection based on their overall academic performance, followed by Micro Presentation and Personal Interview (MPPI). 

    • Shortlisted candidates will receive call letters for the selection process for MPPI process selection rounds through e-mail.
    • The school shortlists candidates for final selection based on of their:
      • Past academic performance.
      • Entrance test scores.
      • MPPI performance.
      • Work experience (if any) after completion of your under graduation.
      • Extracurricular activities, other interests, and accomplishments.

    All the best!

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for ITM Navi Mumbai Official Admission Query Thread 2020-22

