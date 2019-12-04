FORE School of Management – Winning across India

FORE School of Management make waves at the prestigious co curricular events across India

When the team comprising of Kartiki Datta, Geet Shivdasani and Arjunveer Singh won The Red Brick Summit 2019, IIM Ahmedabad, they proved the spirit of FORE School of Management, New Delhi’s students on the national platform, once again. The month long Masterplan competition had a whopping 1100 teams participating with their startup ideas. The annual business plan competition saw the winners bag a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 but there was a lot more at stake including claiming the honors for their B-School. It was not just a game, it was so much more than that!

The victory wasn’t a one-off for students and teams representing FORE School of Management, New Delhi. The academic year 2019 – 20 has already seen students from the B School win several national level competitions, and be seen as a force to reckon with. Case Latte, the Case Study Competition organized by Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, another prestigious B School competition, was won by the team of Mohit Mudgal and Shashank Awasthi. The list of winners and top positions at renowned events goes on.

As FORE School of Management teams make it a habit to win trophies, they encourage their fellow students to participate in co-curricular events and play there A game to various competitions. Arjunveer Singh, the Masterplan 2019 winner says enthusiastically, “The competition was organized by IIM A and there were teams from top management institutes from all over the country. Knowing that we could compete with the best and beat them has given us a lot of confidence not only for future events but our careers too.”

Arjunveer along with Geet, was also part of the team that bagged the third position at Vignette –Atharv organized by IIM Indore. Teams from the B School are making their presence felt on the National scene giving the top IIMs a run for their money. Another interesting aspect of the strong showing from B School’s teams is the fact that the winners have come from competitions in different domains. Chhavi Khurana, Udit Jaiswal, Yash Bharadwaj won the HR Concours – Case Study Competition organized by IIM Raipur only a few days ago.

That win was only a day after another team from the B School won The Auctionnaire – Marketing Strategy Competition at IIM, Udaipur. The achievements are coming thick and fast, and that has left faculty members and mentors at FORE School of Management visibly chuffed. Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean- Academics, FORE School of Management, who has been guiding teams during the competitions says, “National level competitions are not just about winning but also the exposure students get. It leads to learning beyond classrooms and prepares them for challenges ahead. Adding to that is the fact that they get to bring a lot of new experiences inside the classroom- which further help other students in ways.”

This learning beyond classroom approach is something the B School strongly emphasizes on. Students are encouraged to participate in co curricular activities from early stages of their programs. They also receive strong support from faculty members and peers, which boosts their performance. Apart from logical reasoning, decision making and teamwork, they build several attributes crucial for managers of tomorrow. The strong showing of its teams this year is testimony to those efforts that groom future leaders, not only in the classroom but beyond it too.

