CDAC C-CAT December Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today on cdac.in, Steps to Download here

CDAC C-CAT December Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the Computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT) to be released today released by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. Candidates applied for this 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of CDAC.

The downloading procedure of the admit card will be starting today on 4th December 2019. Candidates who have applied for the CDAC 2019 for February session can only download the admit card once released on the web page.

The exam will be held by CDAC. The C-CAT I is scheduled to be on 8th December 2019 and the C-CAT II is scheduled to be on 15th December 2019. The admit card is releasing today and will continue to be downloadable till 14th 2019.

The official website to download the CDAC C-CAT 2019 admit card and to get more details of the exam is https://www.cdac.in/ . Candidates must go through the following instructions for downloading the admit card.

Steps to download CDAC admit card 2019 for C-CAT:

Visit the official website of CDAC as mentioned above.

Click on the “CDAC admit card 2019 for C-CAT” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The online registration process was started on 30th October 2019 and ended to 27th November 2019.

C-CAT by CDAC is being held twice in a year, December and June for intaking candidates for PG Diploma courses for February and August batch.

Keep visiting the official website for more information and latest updates.

