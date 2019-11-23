Introduction of Third Gender Option in Calcutta University Admission Forms

Introduction of Third Gender Option

The University of Calcutta has included the Third Gender option in its admission forms from the next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Friday. Simultaneously with male and female, the admission forms for post-graduate and under-graduate courses in the university will now have the option of the Third Gender, Banerjee told PTI.

The judgment to include the option was taken after a report by the University Grants Commission (UGC) called for the inclusion of Transgender as Third Gender in various scholarships and fellowships. As per the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Transgender will be included as a third gender under the multiple scholarships/fellowship schemes of UGC,” the notice said.

As per the demand of the present time, the university felt that there should not be any discrimination in higher education facilities based on someone's sex, Chakraborty said.

Till now, candidates had to tick in a box to denote the applicant’s sex – male or female – while filling up the admission form of the university.

It shows Calcutta university is moving towards a better with open arms for transgender in its education system. Until now, candidates had to tick in a box to denote the applicant’s sex – male or female – while filling up the admission form of the university, but this change stands on the ground giving message “education to all irrespective of sex caste or gender.” We hope after Calcutta, the whole of India will soon take the same step of development.

