Enhancing Creativity & Innovation Quotient (CIQ) | SIESCOMS

We live in an exciting and challenging world which is led by Creativity & Innovation. Institutions are expected to design, host and harvest creative processes to develop innovative concepts, solutions and the ways of working. Growing economic uncertainties, industrial mutations that destroy the old ones, increasing concerns for environmental sustainability and political divisiveness makes the shape of our “future” ever more uncertain. We are no more driven by the idea of “Knowledge Society” which generates, shares and makes available knowledge that may be used to improve the human condition. Instead, Creativity & Innovation has become sine qua non for one and all.

Business Schools are expected to educate and groom young leaders who will make a difference in the world. The emphasis on the word “educate” rests on the assumption that extraordinary experiences are shared in the classrooms. Transformational learning outcomes therefore must come from experiences based on cases, simulations, live projects, institutional social responsibilities and above all engagements to build Creativity & Innovation Quotient (CIQ).

Established in the year 1995, SIES College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS) focuses on helping students hone and build CIQ by way of a wider array of curricular opportunities and integrated learning through powerful capstone and live experiences. With over 50 full time faculty, 900 plus students and 6000+ alumni, SIESCOMS is accredited by Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, (ACBSP), USA for PGDM program. It is also accredited by NAAC and complies with the ISO 2015 requirements. With over a dozen international collaborations and close connect with Indian corporate, larger number of Consulting Houses, MNCs, Indian Blue Chip firms and others are the regular visitors of our campus for recruitment.

The synergy of research and teaching is well established in SIESCOMS and its faculty members thrive in this environment. This synergy is what defines and sets it apart from many other business schools in India. Together, it has worked to infuse its Vision Statement with relevance and meaning. Other than the experiential teaching & learning pedagogies in the form of Skill Linked Immersion Program (SLIP), Short Immersion Programs (SIPS), Ideathon, Idea Research, Simulations, Cases, Role Plays and Live Projects, every student is mandatorily required to undergo internship with NGOs for making them socially sensitive Corporate Leaders.

SIESCOMS continues to be bold [indeed restless], in its pursuit of excellence and leadership. It will keep on setting high bar for relevant management education and help constructing high CIQ (Creativity & Innovative Quotient) of its students.

– Dr Bigyan Verma,

Director of SIES College of Management Studies

(Former Professor of XLRI & Carleton University, Canada)

