NIEPMD Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor, Clinical Assistant and others at niepmd.tn.nic.in, Check How to Apply

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts which include Assistant Professor, Clinical Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format for the NIEPMD Recruitment 2019 before 23rd December 2019.

Important Date

Candidates can apply for the National Institute for Empowerment of persons with multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) through the official website which is http://niepmd.tn.nic.in/.

The last date for the submission of application is 23rd December 2019.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the number of vacancies released by NIEPMD for recruitment 2019:-

Positions Number of Vacancy / Posts Assistant Professor (PMR) 01 Assistant Professor (Speech & Hearing) 01 Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology) 01 Assistant Professor (Special Education) 01 Lecturer (Physiotherapy) 01 Lecturer (Occupational Therapy) 01 Administrative Officer 01 Rehabilitation Officer 01 Prosthetist & Orthotist 01 Mobility Instructor cum Special Educator 01 Special Educator 01 Vocational Instructor 01 Clinical Assistant (Speech Therapist) 01 Clinical Assistant (Developmental Therapist) 01 Accountant 01 Assistant 01 Workshop Supervisor-cum-Store Keeper 01 Typist Clerk 01

Application Details

Candidates should read the instructions and the eligibility criteria from the official website which is http://niepmd.tn.nic.in/. Candidates would need to download the application form from the website to fill all the necessary details. The authorities of National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) has scheduled the walk-in-interview as per below:-

Venue : NIEPMD, DEPwD, MSJ&E, GOI, Muttukadu, Chennai – 603 112.

Date : 23rd December 2019

Time : 11.00 AM.

It should be noted that the candidates would be hired on the contractual Basis and the period of contractual engagement as consultant will be for 11 months. Also, the selected candidates would be entitled to receive only the lumpsum monthly salary and there will be no dearness allowances, house rent allowances, Medical allowances, GPF or NPS or any other allowances as per government rules.

NIEPMD Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor, Clinical Assistant and others at niepmd.tn.nic.in, Check How to Apply was last modified:

Read More