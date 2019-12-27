HFRI Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 49 Vacancies on 9 and 10 January, Get more Details

Himalayan Forest Research Institute is an autonomous body that operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India. It is also a member of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

As a result, candidates are always looking for an opportunity to work with the Himalayan Forest Research Institute as it offers them an opportunity to work for the environment while enjoying the safety of a government job.

There is an extremely crucial update for the candidates who are interested in working with the Himalayan Forest Research Institute. As per the latest notification issued by the Himalayan Forest Research Institute, applications have been invited from interested candidates for various vacancies available under HFRI Recruitment 2020.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the walk-in-interview which will be conducted by the Himalayan Forest Research Institute on 9th January 2020 and 10th January 2020.

While the interview will be conducted on a walk-in basis, it is important that the candidates register for the interview and submit their documents latest by 6th January 2020.

The interview for HFRI Recruitment 2020 will be conducted from 10.00 AM onwards. So, the candidates must reach the venue at least an hour before the scheduled start so that any formalities could be completed.

While appearing for the walk-in interview, candidates must reach the interview venue with their original documents as well as a set of copies of these documents as the same may be required to be submitted.

Original educational certificates and experience certificates will be required for verification. Any candidates reaching the venue after the scheduled time or without the original documents will not be allowed to participate in the HFRI Recruitment 2020.

For more information and details pertaining to the HFRI Recruitment 2020, candidates must refer to the official website of HFRI Recruitment 2020, i.e. hfri.icfre.gov.in

The decision of the selection committee will be final and will be based on the performance of the candidates during the interview and the qualifications and experience that the candidate possesses. Any form of canvassing will lead to the rejection of the candidate.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under HFRI Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 49 vacancies are available under HFRI Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the official website of HFRI Recruitment 2020?

Question: When is the walk-in interview scheduled?

Answer: The walk-in interview is scheduled for 9th and 10th January 2020.

Question: What is the last date to register for HFRI Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Candidates must register for the interview latest by 6th January 2020.

