Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Result 2019 Published on hcraj.nic.in, Steps to download here

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Result 2019

The interview result for the Civil Judge Posts has been released by the Rajasthan High Court. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their result on the official website of Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 was on 7th and 8th September 2019. Candidates qualified in Mains exam appeared for the Interview round which was held from 9th November 2019 at Jodhpur. The mains exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

The result of the interview round of Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge 2019 has been released. Candidates can check their mark sheets and the merit list released on the official website of Rajasthan High Court.

Candidates can get more details on the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge 2019 exam from the official website, of Rajasthan High Court – https://hcraj.nic.in .

Steps to download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court.

Click on the “Notice No RHC Exam Cell CJC 2019 1068 Dated 19-11-2019 Final Result of Recruitment to Civil Judge Cadre 2018” link on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter the credentials to log in.

Check and download the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Result.

Take print out of the result for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Result 2019.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the recruitment of 197 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. Candidates will get selected based on their cumulative performance in written test and interview.

Stay tuned to the official website of Rajasthan High Court for more updates and timely information.

Also read, Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pfBH_w85w2M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Result 2019 Published on hcraj.nic.in, Steps to download here was last modified:

Read More